OpenAI's ChatGPT Faces Global Outage.

OpenAI’s AI chatbot ChatGPT is experiencing a global outage, leaving users in multiple countries unable to access the website or app.

Users on X and Reddit reported encountering error messages such as “Hmm… something seems to have gone wrong” or “Network error occurred.”

According to Downdetector, an outage tracking website, around 861 users in India reported the outage at 3:11 PM IST. Over 1,100 users in the United States and 1,450 users in the UK also reported issues.

The website indicated that 88% of users reported problems with the web, while 8% faced issues with the ChatGPT app.

OpenAI’s status page confirmed the ongoing issue and noted that the problems were affecting ChatGPT, its text-to-video AI tool Sora, and APIs. The company stated on its status page: “Some users are experiencing elevated error rates and latency across the listed services. We are continuing to investigate this issue.”

Netizens were quick to share memes online in response to the ChatGPT outage. Here are some of the highlights:



