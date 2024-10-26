 Top
OpenAI Plans to Launch its Next AI model by December: Report

Technology
DC Web Desk
26 Oct 2024 11:52 AM GMT
The logo for OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, appears on a mobile phone, in New York (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
OpenAI Plans to Launch its Next AI model by December. (Representational Image)

OpenAI is planning to launch its next AI model 'Orion' by December, according to a report by The Verge.

