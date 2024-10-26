OpenAI Plans to Launch its Next AI model by December: Report

OpenAI is planning to launch its next AI model 'Orion' by December, according to a report by The Verge.

As per the report, Orion will not be launched widely through ChatGPT like GPT-4o and o1. OpenAI is planning to offer it first to companies that it closely works with so that they can build their own products, stated the report citing a source.





Citing another source, The Verge notes that OpenAI's major partner Microsoft is preparing to host Orion on Azure as early as November. However, it is unclear whether Orion, which is seen as GPT-4 successor, will be named GPT-5.

An OpenAI executive said that the upcoming model is 100 times more powerful than GPT-4 and its separate from the o1 model that was released in September. He went on to say that it is trained on strawberry version.





In September, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a cryptic post on X that said, "excited for the winter constellations to rise soon; they are so great." If you decode the post by using the ChatGPT, the answer would be Orion.

The release of the upcoming mode comes at a time when OpenAI closed a historic $6.6 billion funding round, which requires the company to restructure as a for-profit entity.

