Officenet HRMS Launches AI-Based Face Recognition Attendance System

Officenet, one of India’s leading HRMS platforms, has launched its AI-powered face recognition attendance system, an innovation set to increase attendance accuracy by up to 90% and cut manual effort by over 60%. Tailored for field and remote teams, this feature simplifies attendance tracking and is now available on both Android and iOS platforms.



The new system enables employees to mark attendance via secure facial recognition, paired with real-time location tagging and seamless integration into payroll and compliance workflows. By eliminating manual check-ins and hardware dependencies like biometrics, the tool is especially valuable for distributed teams, frontline staff, and gig workforce models.



This launch further strengthens Officenet’s position as a leader in HR tech, following the successful deployment of features such as voice-controlled attendance (via Siri Shortcuts), advanced geo-fencing, and AI-enabled chatbots that handle HR queries, regularisation, issue reporting, and feedback, all from a single platform.



“The future of HRMS lies in making processes more intuitive, automated, and employee-friendly. We developed this feature to simplify attendance for on-the-move teams while ensuring backend accuracy for HR and payroll. With AI and real-time syncing, HR becomes less about tracking and more about strategy,” said Sonali Chowdhry, CEO, Officenet.

Officenet is a comprehensive HRMS platform that streamlines key functions like attendance, payroll, compliance, and employee engagement. By automating manual processes, Officenet helps organisations reduce errors, cut overheads, and eliminate bottlenecks. It transforms complex HR tasks into seamless digital workflows, redefining workforce management in the process.

With continued investment in AI and IoT technologies, Officenet has become a trusted partner for businesses digitising their HR operations. Its platform is used by over 500 mid to large enterprises across India, including Havells, Prince Pipes, JBM Group, LG Electronics, Vishal Megamart, Trivitron, KRBL Rice, LT Foods, among many others.