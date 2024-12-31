Obscene Videos Found in Spotify Search Results

Spotify users were shocked after they found obscene videos in the search results.

According to a report by The Verge, a reddit user posted a screenshot of a search result - a pornographic video in suggested results for the rapper M.I.A. The explicit content appeared in the “Video” tab of the search section.





The Verge reported that they found videos after “scrolling through dozens of results.” They found that the accounts which posted the videos have published erotic audio for years and another account has a long string of alphanumeric characters and been publishing explicit content as a podcast account.

Spotify representative Laura Batey told The Verge that the videos were removed due to violation of the policies.



The obscene videos were found to be unmoderated podcast uploads. The Spotify app lacks a dedicated button for reporting such content. Instead, users must copy the URL of the video and visit a specific webpage to report any potential violations.





This is not a new thing. A 2022 Vice article reported on sexually explicit audio content on the platform, as well as other explicit content like graphic nudity depicted in user-created playlist cover art.