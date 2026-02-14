Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Cancels Visit to India AI Impact Summit

New Delhi: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has cancelled his visit to attend the India AI Impact Summit, the company said on Saturday. The company will, however, send a delegation of senior officials led by its Executive Vice-President Jay Puri.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Jensen Huang is unable to travel to India at this time," the company said in a statement. Nvidia is one of the key players that dominate the AI ecosystem due to its fast processing GPU servers.

India AI Impact Summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam here from February 16-20.

"A senior NVIDIA delegation, led by Executive Vice President Jay Puri, will be on the ground to celebrate India's exceptional AI researchers, startups, developers, and the partners building the nation's AI infrastructure," the statement said.