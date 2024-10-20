Now You Can Hide Like Counts on Instagram Posts

Instagram is now letting users hide the number of likes of their posts and it involves only a simple step.



You can hide the number of likes from your followers even though your account is public or private. By doing this, the number of likes of your post won't be visible to your followers.



Not only the likes, you can also hide the number of shares of your post.





Hiding a number of likes of posts involves a setting change and you can do it from a web browser or on your smartphone.

You can hide likes of an Instagram post or reel in two ways, one is either hide the likes after a post has been published and the other is by enabling the setting while posting anything new.



To hide likes on the existing post on Instagram, all you need to do is go to the post which you want to hide the number of likes and click on the three dots then select the "Hide like Count to others" option.



If you are about to share a new post and you want to hide the number of likes, then enable the "Hide Count" feature from the advance settings menu.