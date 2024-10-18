Now Instagram Users Can Add Songs To Their Spotify Playlist With Just a Click

Instagram and Spotify have announced a new partnership, where users can add songs from Instagram stories directly to their Spotify playlists.



This feature is now launching worldwide and in order to access it, users should update both the apps to the latest version on their devices. It is accessible on both iOS and Android devices.





Instead of searching on Spotify for a song which the user had seen in a story, now they can just click an "Add to Playlist" button (placed next to the music player) embedded in their story, which saves the song directly to the Spotify library.



The user has to connect their Spotify account to Instagram if they want to use this feature.

If a song is added through Instagram, it will show up in the "Liked Songs" playlist and under the "Your Library" on Spotify.