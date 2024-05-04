Now Instagram Lets You to Post 'Secret Story'

Hyderabad: Instagram has introduced a new feature for stories. The new 'Reveal' feature will let users post hidden stories for your friends and followers. The only way to see the story is by sending you a DM.





How to access the new Reveal feature:



When creating a story, tap on the sticker icon and select the Reveal option. Then you will be prompted to type a hint about the blurred story. Once you post your story, your friends and followers can view your blurred story only if they DM you.





Image Source: Instagram.











