Now Instagram Lets You to Post 'Secret Story'

DC Correspondent
4 May 2024 9:47 AM GMT
DC File Photo

Hyderabad: Instagram has introduced a new feature for stories. The new 'Reveal' feature will let users post hidden stories for your friends and followers. The only way to see the story is by sending you a DM.


How to access the new Reveal feature:

When creating a story, tap on the sticker icon and select the Reveal option. Then you will be prompted to type a hint about the blurred story. Once you post your story, your friends and followers can view your blurred story only if they DM you.

Image Source: Instagram.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Instagram Reveal feature Instagram stories 
India 
