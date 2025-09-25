Nothing’s CMF to Be Established as Independent Subsidiary in India; Announces ₹887 Cr JV With Optiemus

New Delhi: Nothing Carl Pei on Thursday announced that its sub-brand CMF will be established as an independent subsidiary headquartered in India.

The London-based company plans to make India its base for operations, R&D, and manufacturing.

Carl Pei met Minister of IT and Electronics Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss the journey of Nothing and CMF in India.

Pei said he plans to build CMF into India’s “first truly global consumer tech brand.” He also announced a manufacturing joint venture with Indian electronics manufacturer Optiemus Infracom.

Nothing and Optiemus will invest over $100 million (about ₹887 crore) and create more than 1,800 jobs in India over the next three years.

According to the company, Nothing’s total investment in India has already crossed $200 million.

"Had the honour of meeting Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw - the driving force behind Make in India and the country's thriving tech ecosystem. There is no doubt; India will play a key role in shaping the future of the global smartphone industry.

"We discussed our journey with Nothing and our plans to establish CMF as a subsidiary headquartered in India - building it into the country’s first truly global consumer tech brand. Built from India, to the world. With our end-to-end capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to bring this vision to life.

As part of this, I’m excited to announce our new manufacturing joint venture with Optiemus, one of India’s leading technology manufacturers - a key milestone in making this vision a reality. Through this JV, we plan to invest over $100M and create more than 1,800 jobs in India over the next three years," Pei said in a post on X.

This move follows Nothing’s July announcement to shift CMF’s global marketing operations to India.