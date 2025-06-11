Nintendo Switch 2 Becomes Fastest-Selling Nintendo Console

Nintendo announced on Wednesday that it has sold over 3.5 million units of its new video game console, the Nintendo Switch 2, within the first four days of its launch—making it the fastest-selling Nintendo gaming device ever.

In May, the Japan-based company forecasted that sales would reach 15 million units during the current financial year, ending in March 2026.

“Fans around the world are showing their enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2 as an upgraded way to play at home and on the go,” said Doug Bowser, President and Chief Operating Officer of Nintendo of America, in a statement.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was released on June 5, and the company has now sold 152 million Switch devices since the launch of the first model in 2017.

The Switch 2 features a larger display compared to its predecessor and supports 4K resolution for compatible games. It also includes interactive chat and screen sharing functions to connect gamers. The console is sold with games including “Mario Kart World.”