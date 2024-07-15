Google maps to roll out new interface for Android users

Hyderabad: The go to app for navigation, Google maps is set to come up with a new interface with sheet-based design for Android users.

The updated interface is a move aimed at more user friendly navigation. However, the new update is currently releasing soon for android users. For iOS, the update may get rolled out in the future.

The new interface of the app allows more visibility of maps from your location to destination and surrounding landmarks. Users can also access frequently used options like transportation mode selection and route variations when they slide up from bottom.

This update was earlier rolled out in February of 2024 but was pulled back later for modifications.

Meanwhile, Google maps is set to introduce the Speedometers and speed limits feature for iPhone users. The speedometers indicate approximate speeds of your vehicle or when you walk, while the speed limit features displays the legal speed limit of the road at the bottom corner of the screen.