Netflix To Soon End Support For These iPhones, iPads.

Netflix announced that it will soon end support for iPhones and iPads running on iOS 17 and iPadOS 16.



Apple users were greeted with a message which says “We’ve updated the Netflix app! To use the latest version, install iOS 17 or later,” when they update the streaming service app to the latest version.Netflix users stuck on iOS 16 can still use the app but they won’t be receiving any bug fixes and security updates.The devices that will be impacted are iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and iPad Pro first-generation and iPad 5, as these can’t be updated to iOS 17. However, Netflix or Apple has not clarified when the support will end.In July, Apple declared iPhone X as vintage product, meaning Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will continue to offer repairs for vintage products for up to two more years, subject to parts availability.iPhone's next major software update iOS 18 will be available on September 16.