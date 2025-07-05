'Neeraj Chopra Classic' Comes Alive on Snapchat with exclusive BTS content

Snapchat is stepping onto the field, not just to watch, but to reimagine how India experiences sports on its platform. As the Exclusive Content Partner for the Neeraj Chopra Classic event, Snapchat isn't just playing the game; they're redefining the playbook for how India experiences sports! From behind-the-scenes action and creator collaborations to immersive AR Lenses, Snap is blending sports, culture, and tech in a way that’s designed for the Gen Z generation. The event, set to take place on 5th July in Bangalore, will see the launch of a custom AR Lens (Neeraj Classic 25 Lens) that brings the thrill of the javelin throw to life, letting Snapchatters across India experience the action in a fun, interactive way. This isn’t just about watching sports; it’s about feeling part of it.



At the heart of this collaboration is none other than two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra himself, now officially on Snapchat! He's throwing open the doors, giving fans unfiltered access to his world. Think practice clips, candid moments, and a behind-the-scenes pass to a true sporting legend. Snap is truly meeting fans where they are.



“I’d like to thank Snapchat, a platform for the youth, for coming on board as the Content Partner for the NC Classic. We’ve collaborated with brands that align with the spirit and energy of the event, and I’m excited to see all the content that emerges from what promises to be an electrifying experience” said Neeraj Chopra, Olympic and World Champion.

“It’s fantastic to have a dynamic and young platform like Snapchat partner with the Neeraj Chopra Classic. We wanted brands that match the vibe of the event, and Snapchat is a natural fit.” added Karan Yadav, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW Sports.