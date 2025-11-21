Nano Banana Pro: Google’s Next Leap in AI Image Creation

Nano Banana Pro, the most advanced image-generation and editing model ever launched by Google, was designed with Gemini 3 Pro architecture. The new version introduces a host of significant upgrades, primarily in the areas of handling text within images, world-knowledge reasoning, and creative control.

What Is Nano Banana Pro?

Google claims that Nano Banana Pro is a "state-of-the-art model" in AI capable of generating stunning images, while also comprehending real-world context. It combines Gemini 3 Pro's reasoning to create context-rich information graphics and diagrams — ideal for turning notes or data into meaningful visuals.

It includes, among others, legible text rendering in multiple languages. Nano Banana Pro can handle everything from short taglines to long paragraphs-whether you're designing posters, mockups, or storyboards-easily maintaining clarity and style.

Creative Power and Control

Nano Banana Pro gives creators unprecedented flexibility. You can blend up to 14 images, while preserving the likeness of up to five people-a big leap in consistency and compositional depth.

Image editing includes studio-grade controls to change angles, adjust lighting, even switch from day to night, refine focus, and colour grading. It supports multiple aspect ratios, with options to export in 2K or 4K resolution.

How do you use it? - How to Use It?

Getting started with Nano Banana Pro is easy as:

1. Open the Gemini application or go to the Gemini website.

2. Log in with your Google account.

3. Select the “Thinking with 3 Pro” model.

4. Under Tools, select “Create images” to start designing.

Free users receive a limited quota, while Google AI Plus, Pro, or Ultra subscribers have expanded access. In the U.S., Pro users can also use Nano Banana Pro in the Search AI mode.