New Delhi: Motorola on Tuesday announced the launch of the moto g57 POWER at ₹12,999.

The device comes with Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor, 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 Camera and 7000mAh Silicon Carbon Battery. It features 6.72” 120Hz FHD+ Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and MIL-810H in an Pantone curated vegan leather design.

The moto g57 POWER also comes with 8GB RAM, expandable up to 16GB with RAM Boost 4.0 for a total of 24GB, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also provides support for 11 5G bands and Wi-Fi 6.

The moto g57 POWER is equipped with 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor, 8MP Ultrawide camera and a 2-in-1 ambient sensor. The front features an 8MP Selfie Camera with Quad Pixel Technology and Photo Booth Mode. Powered by moto ai, the camera includes features like AI Photo Enhancement Engine, Auto Night Vision, AI-Powered Portraits, and AI Auto Smile Capture. Users can further enhance their creativity with Google Photos AI tools such as Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Magic Editor. Additionally, they can record 2K videos from all the cameras.

The moto g57 POWER features a 7000mAh battery powered by advanced Silicon Carbon Technology, offering up to 60 hours of runtime on a single charge. The company says that the phone supports Battery Care 2.0, intelligently optimizing charging patterns to protect long-term performance and extend longevity.

The phone boasts a 6.72” FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and advanced Display Colour Boost technology. It also features High Brightness Mode (HBM) reaching up to 1050 nits. The display also includes Smart Water Touch 2.0 for smooth response even with wet hands, and SGS Eye Protection to reduce eye strain. It comes equipped with Dual Stereo Speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos.

The smartphone comes with Android 16 out of the box. Motorola assures an upgrade to Android 17 and 3 Years of Security Maintenance Releases (SMRs).

The moto g57 POWER is available in three Pantone curated design and 3 different vegan leather finishes — Regatta, Fluidity, and Corsair. It also features Smart Connect 2.0 with Swipe to Share and Swipe to Stream for seamless multitasking across devices. The phone also includes Moto Secure with ThinkShield, Family Space, and Moto Unplugged for enhanced privacy and parental controls.

Availability:

The moto g57 POWER will be available in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and will come in three Pantone curated color options — Pantone Regatta, Fluidity and Corsair.

Sales begins 3rd December 2025 at 12PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and at leading retail stores across India.