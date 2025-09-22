Motorola Kicks off Its Festive Sale on Flipkart Big Billion Days Starting Today

Delivering flagship-level features under Rs 25K, the motorola edge 60 PRO boasts the segment's only Pantone validated triple 50MP camera system and the world's most durable 6.7 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme with upto 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, a massive 6000mAh DXOMARK #1 Gold rated battery with 90W TurboPower charging and score, it comes deeply integrated with motoAI, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity. Available at a festive special price of Rs 24,999* (8+256GB), Rs 28,999* (12+256GB), and Rs 32,999* (16+512GB) a flat Rs 5,000 off on each variant.



The motorola edge 60 FUSION, the best Big Billion Days all-rounder around Rs 20K, features the world's most immersive 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display with Pantone validation, 4500nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 7i, and a segment-best 96.3% screen-to-body ratio. It brings the segment's only True Colour Sony LYTIA 700C camera with motoAI and Google AI tools, along with IP68/IP69 and MIL-810H military-grade durability for ultimate toughness. Available at a festive special price of Rs 19,999* (8+256GB) and Rs 21,999* (12+256GB) a flat Rs 3,000 off on each variant.

Designed for smooth performance and immersive visuals, the moto g96 5G delivers the segment's only 144Hz 6.67 pOLED Curved Display with 1600nits peak brightness, 10-bit DCI-P3 colour, SGS Eye Protection, and Smart Water Touch 2.0. Capture every moment with the segment's best 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA 700C camera with motoAI and 4K video on all lenses, powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, and wrapped in a slim, ultra-light vegan leather design with IP68 durability. Available at a limited period festive special price of Rs 14,999* (8+128GB) and ?16,999* (8+256GB) a flat Rs 3,000 off on each variant.

With the segment's brightest display and massive battery, the moto g86 POWER offers a 6.67 1.5K pOLED Flat Display with 4500nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh, and SGS Eye Protection, paired with the largest-ever 6720mAh battery for over 2 days of power and 33W TurboPower charging. Capture every story with the 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA 600 camera with motoAI and 4K video on all lenses, all packed in MIL-810H military-grade durability with IP68/IP69 Protection. Available at a festive special price of Rs 15,999 with a flat Rs 2,000 off.

The motorola razr 60, the India's Coolest Flip under Rs 40K, features the world's first video gesture control on a flip phone with a Pantone-validated True Colour camera system powered by motoAI, a titanium-reinforced hinge rated for 500K+ flips, and the segment's largest 3.6 pOLED external display with motoAI + Google Gemini support. Its 6.9 main creaseless LTPO display delivers 3000nits peak brightness, 120% DCI-P3 colour, and 120Hz refresh rate. Available at a festive special price of just Rs 39,999 with a flat Rs 10,000 off.

Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and India's leading AI smartphone brand, is bringing disruptive prices on its most powerful and stylish line-up with the #BigBillionMotoRush during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2025. From the world's most immersive AI-powered motorola edge 60 PRO and motorola edge 60 FUSION to bestselling moto g series smartphones, and the iconic motorola razr 60 series, Motorola is set to redefine festive shopping this season. The sale goes live today on Flipkart from 00:00 hrs. All devices will be available at attractive Big Billion Days prices throughout the sale period.

motorola edge 60 PRO

Starting this Big Billion Days with the ultimate premium AI smartphone deal, the motorola edge 60 PRO 8+256GB variant, originally priced at Rs 29,999, is now available at a net effective price of just Rs 24,999*, making it a flagship disruptor at an unbeatable value. The edge 60 PRO debuts the segment's only Pantone validated triple 50MP camera system with motoAI, including a Sony LYTIA 700C main camera, 50MP ultrawide + macro, 10MP telephoto with 3X optical & 50X AI Super Zoom, and a 50MP selfie camera. Capture Professional-grade photos and 4K videos with AI-driven stabilization, AI Photo Enhancer, and Google Photos tools such as AI Magic Eraser.

Complementing its photography Prowess is the world's most durable 6.7 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved display with 4500nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and Gorilla Glass 7i. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme with upto 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and upto 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, the device delivers next-level AI performance and gaming. Its massive 6000mAh battery with 90W TurboPower charging, 15W wireless charging, and DXOMARK #1 Gold Battery score ensures true flagship endurance. Built for the toughest conditions, it comes with IP68/IP69 Protection and MIL-810H military-grade durability. Motorola edge60 Pro is available in 4 stunning Pantone colors along with premium finishes PANTONE Dazzling Blue (fabric finish), PANTONE Walnut (wood finish) and PANTONE Shadow and PANTONE Sparkling Grape (vegan leather) and it stands out as true Looks+Performance+Camera Champion. The festive pricing for other variants includes Rs 28,999* (12+256GB), originally priced at Rs 33,999, and Rs 32,999* (16+512GB), originally priced at Rs 37,999.

motorola edge 60 FUSION

The motorola edge 60 FUSION is the best Big Billion Days all-rounder smartphone under 20K, which delivers the world's most immersive 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display with Pantone validation, 4500nits peak brightness, 96.3% screen-to-body ratio, and Gorilla Glass 7i Protection. With Smart Water Touch 3.0 and SGS Eye Protection, the display ensures unmatched clarity, vibrancy, and durability for gaming, work, and entertainment. Its segment's only 100% True Colour Sony LYTIA 700C camera captures Professional-grade shots with 50MP main, 13MP ultrawide + macro, and 32MP selfie cameras, all supporting 4K video recording. Enhanced by motoAI and Google AI tools like Magic Eraser, Unblur, and Magic Editor, the device offers AI Adaptive Stabilization, Dual Capture, and Audio Zoom for a seamless creative experience. Designed for resilience, the motorola edge 60 FUSION features IP68/IP69 Protection, MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, and Pantone-curated colors like Amazonite, Mykonos Blue, Slipstream, and Zephyr in premium vegan leather finish. Festive special pricing is Rs 19,999* (8+256GB), originally priced at Rs 22,999, and Rs 21,999* (12+256GB), originally priced at Rs 24,999, making it the perfect combination of sophistication, endurance, and next-gen AI performance.

Powerful g-Series

moto g96 5G

The moto g96 5G, the best undiputed all-rounder smartphone under Rs 15K, brings segment-first features to the g-series with its Segment's only phone with 144Hz 6.67 pOLED Curved Display. With Display Colour Boost, 10-bit 100% DCI-P3, 1600nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5, SGS Eye PROtection, Flicker-Free technology, and Smart Water Touch 2.0, it delivers an immersive and durable visual experience for gaming, work, and entertainment. The device is equipped with the segment's best 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA 700C camera with motoAI, supporting AI Photo Enhancement, Google AI tools like AI Magic Eraser, AI Magic Editor, and AI Photo Unblur, along with 4K video recording from all lenses. Photography is complemented by an 8MP ultrawide + macro lens and a 32MP 4K selfie camera. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor with IP68 and water-touch PROtection, it delivers smooth multitasking, high-performance gaming, and reliable connectivity. The ultra-slim 7.93mm, 178g vegan leather design adds premium style, while a 5500mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging ensures long-lasting usage. Available at festive special limited period pricing of Rs 14,999* (8+128GB), originally priced at Rs 17,999, and Rs 16,999* (8+256GB), originally priced at Rs 19,999. moto g96 5G perfectly balances performance, durability, and design for the Big Billion Days sale.

moto g86 POWER

Redefining mid-range power and endurance, the moto g86 5G POWER is built for those who demand display brilliance and battery longevity. Its Segment's brightest 6.67 1.5K pOLED Super HD display offers 4500nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh, Display Colour Boost, SGS Eye Protection, and Smart Water Touch 2.0, delivering the brightest visuals in its category.

Complementing its display is the massive 6720mAh battery the largest ever in a moto g series deviceoffering over two days of runtime with 33W TurboPower fast charging. Capture every story with a 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA 600 main camera, 8MP ultrawide + macro, and 32MP 4K selfie camera, all powered by motoAI and Google Photos tools. MIL-810H toughness, IP68/IP69 Protection, and Gorilla Glass 7i make it one of the most durable smartphones in its segment, while the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset ensures seamless performance for gaming, streaming, and multitasking. Available at a festive special price of Rs 15,999*, originally priced at Rs 17,999, the moto g86 POWER is the best display and battery smartphone around Rs 15K.

motorola razr 60

The motorola razr 60, the India's coolest and most stylish flip in its segment, is crafted for creators who seek innovation, style, and durability. It introduces the world's first gesture-controlled video recording on a flip phone, paired with a Pantone-validated True Colour camera system powered by motoAI for Adaptive Stabilization, Photo Enhancement, and video enhancement. Capture every detail with the 50MP main, 13MP ultrawide + macro, and 32MP selfie cameras, delivering authentic visuals with studio-like clarity. Setting new standards in design, the razr 60 features India's first flip in Pearl Marble and Fabric finishes and a titanium-reinforced hinge tested for 500K+ folds, complemented by IP48 display Protection. Its segment's largest 3.6 pOLED external display (90Hz) supports Flex Modes such as Camcorder, Tent, Desk, and Laptop, while motoAI and Google Gemini on the external display provide contextual suggestions, creative tools, and summaries without unfolding the device. The 6.9� LPTO creaseless main display delivers 3000nits peak brightness, 120% DCI-P3 colour, and 120Hz refresh rate, combining performance, AI intelligence, and style. The festive Big Billion Days price for the 8+256GB variant is Rs 39,999*, originally priced at Rs 49,999 a flat Rs 10,000 off.

Alongside smartphones, Motorola is also extending exciting Big Billion Days offers across its ecosystem products. The moto buds LOOP (Swarovski Edition) are now available at a festive price of Rs 9,999*, while the moto buds LOOP and moto buds BASS can be availed at just Rs 5,999* and Rs 1,999 respectively. For computing and productivity, the premium moto book 60 PRO is priced at Rs 54,990*, and the moto book 60 which is the best laptop under 40K at just Rs 39,990*, offering OLED brilliance in Pantone-curated designs. Tablet enthusiasts can get the powerful moto pad 60 PRO bundled with moto pen pro at Rs 21,499*, while the sleek and lightweight moto pad 60 NEO, the best Tab under 15K is available at an incredible festive price of just Rs 12,999*.