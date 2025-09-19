Motorola Announces #BigBillionMotoRush With Lowest Ever Festive Prices

New Delhi: Motorola announced its biggest festive line-up of premium and mid-range smartphones at never-before prices for Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2025.

From motorola edge 60 PRO and motorola edge 60 FUSION to bestselling moto g series smartphones, and the motorola razr 60 series.

The sale goes live from 23rd September, 00:00 hrs for early access customers and from September 22 onwards for all consumers, exclusively on Flipkart. All devices will be available at attractive Big Billion Days prices throughout the sale period.

motorola edge 60 PRO

The motorola edge 60 PRO 8+256GB variant, originally priced at ₹29,999, is now available at a net effective price of just ₹24,999. The edge 60 PRO debuts the segment’s only Pantone validated triple 50MP camera system with motoAI, including a Sony LYTIA 700C main camera, 50MP ultrawide + macro, 10MP telephoto with 3X optical & 50X AI Super Zoom, and a 50MP selfie camera. Capture Professional-grade photos and 4K videos with AI-driven stabilization, Photo Enhancer, and Google Photos tools such as Magic Eraser.

Complementing its photography Prowess is the world’s most durable 6.7” 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved display with 4500nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and Gorilla Glass 7i. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme with upto 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and upto 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Its massive 6000mAh battery with 90W TurboPower charging, 15W wireless charging, and DXOMARK #1 Gold Battery score ensures true flagship endurance.

It comes with IP68/IP69 Protection and MIL-810H military-grade durability. Motorola edge60 Pro is available in 4 stunning Pantone colors along with premium finishes – PANTONE Dazzling Blue (fabric finish), PANTONE Walnut (wood finish) and PANTONE Shadow and PANTONE Sparkling Grape (vegan leather). The festive pricing for other variants includes ₹28,999 for 12+256GB and ₹32,999 for 16+512GB.

motorola edge 60 FUSION

The motorola edge 60 FUSION comes with 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display with Pantone validation, 4500nits peak brightness, 96.3% screen-to-body ratio, and Gorilla Glass 7i Protection. It also comes with Smart Water Touch 3.0 and SGS Eye Protection.

Its segment’s only 100% True Colour Sony LYTIA 700C camera captures Professional-grade shots with 50MP main, 13MP ultrawide + macro, and 32MP selfie cameras, all supporting 4K video recording. Enhanced by motoAI and Google AI tools like Magic Eraser, Unblur, and Magic Editor, the device offers AI Adaptive Stabilization, Dual Capture, and Audio Zoom for a seamless creative experience.

The motorola edge 60 FUSION features IP68/IP69 Protection, MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, and Pantone-curated colors like Amazonite, Mykonos Blue, Slipstream, and Zephyr in premium vegan leather finish. Festive special pricing is ₹19,999 8+256GB and ₹21,999 for 12+256GB.

moto g96 5G

The moto g96 5G features 144Hz 6.67” pOLED Curved Display. With Display Colour Boost, 10-bit 100% DCI-P3, 1600nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5, SGS Eye PROtection, Flicker-Free technology, and Smart Water Touch 2.0.

The device is equipped with 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA 700C camera with motoAI, supporting AI Photo Enhancement, Google AI tools like AI Magic Eraser, AI Magic Editor, and AI Photo Unblur, along with 4K video recording from all lenses.

Photography is complemented by an 8MP ultrawide + macro lens and a 32MP 4K selfie camera.

It is powered by the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 Processor with IP68 and water-touch PROtection. The ultra-slim 7.93mm, 178g vegan leather design adds premium style, while a 5500mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging ensures long-lasting usage.

Available at festive special limited period pricing of ₹14,999 for 8+128GB and ₹16,999 for 8+256GB.

moto g86 POWER

The moto g86 5G POWER feature3s 6.67” 1.5K pOLED Super HD display with 4500nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh, Display Colour Boost, SGS Eye Protection, and Smart Water Touch 2.0.

It come with 6720mAh battery—offering over two days of runtime with 33W TurboPower fast charging.

It features a 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA 600 main camera, 8MP ultrawide + macro, and 32MP 4K selfie camera, all powered by motoAI and Google Photos tools. MIL-810H toughness, IP68/IP69 Protection, and Gorilla Glass 7i, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset.

Available at a festive special price of ₹15,999.

motorola razr 60

The motorola razr 60 introduces the world’s first gesture-controlled video recording on a flip phone, paired with a Pantone™-validated True Colour camera system powered by motoAI for Adaptive Stabilization, Photo Enhancement, and video enhancement.

It sports 50MP main, 13MP ultrawide + macro, and 32MP selfie cameras, delivering authentic visuals with studio-like clarity. The razr 60 features India’s first flip in Pearl Marble and Fabric finishes and a titanium-reinforced hinge tested for 500K+ folds, complemented by IP48 display Protection. Its segment’s largest 3.6” pOLED external display (90Hz) supports Flex Modes such as Camcorder, Tent, Desk, and Laptop, while motoAI and Google Gemini on the external display provide contextual suggestions, creative tools, and summaries without unfolding the device.

The 6.9” LPTO creaseless main display delivers 3000nits peak brightness, 120% DCI-P3 colour, and 120Hz refresh rate.

The festive Big Billion Days price for the 8+256GB variant is ₹39,999.