Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Price Slashed?

Gurugram: Samsung, India’s largest electronics brand, today announced an exciting cashback offer on Galaxy A34 5G smartphone. Galaxy A34 5G offers a premium experience with Samsung’s signature Galaxy design and flagship features like Nightography, which help consumers shoot sharper images and videos in low light conditions. With best-in-class IP67 rating, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 4 Android OS upgrades, and 5 security updates, Galaxy A34 5G is designed to provide a worry-free user experience.

As a special offer, consumers can now purchase Galaxy A34 5G with an instant discount of INR 3000. Originally priced starting INR 27499 for the 8GB + 128 GB variant, consumers can now own Galaxy A34 5G at just INR 24499 and the 8GB + 256GB variant at just INR 26499.

Galaxy A34 5G features a floating camera setup as well as a metal camera deco which matches the device’s colour. It is available in four trendy colours – Violet, Lime, Silver and Graphite. Built to last, Galaxy A34 5G has spill and splash resistance with an IP67 rating, meaning, it can withstand 1 meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Additionally, this smartphone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for improved scratch and drop protection. The vivid display on Galaxy A34 5G features true-to-life colours with Super AMOLED technology and the 120Hz refresh rate allows for incredibly smooth scene-to-scene transitions, even in fast motion.

Galaxy A34 5G comes with 48MP OIS primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 5MP macro lens. Galaxy A34 5G also has multiple Camera AI features namely Object Eraser, Image Remaster and Image Clipper. The Object Eraser removes unwanted objects, shadows and reflections from the images. Image Remaster makes photos look even better due to its new image processing engine and Image Clipper lets consumers make cut-outs of the subjects of their photos and use them elsewhere.

Galaxy A34 5G comes with Samsung’s defense-grade security platform Knox which protects users personal data in real-time. Additionally, Galaxy A34 offers consumers a host of meaningful experiential features that enrich their lives. The unique Voice Focus feature allows users to enjoy clearer voice/video calls even with popular third party apps. Galaxy A34 5G comes with Samsung Wallet which lets consumers use the Tap and Pay feature with their credit cards, and a smooth UPI payments experience. Users can also securely access their Digital IDs such as PAN, Driving License, Vaccine certificates and many more with Samsung Wallet.