Leaked Images of Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Surface Online

Google is set to bring back the "XL" model after 5 years, last model being Pixel 4 XL in 2019. One of the images reveal that the Pixel 9 Pro Xl will feature 16GB Samsung LPDDR5 Ram and 256 GB of storage. The same image also shows that the Pixel 9 Pro XL will use the Exynos 5400 modem, which is an upgrade to Exynos 5300, used in Pixel 8 series. The Exynos 5400 supports maximum throughput of 14.79Gbps.Google is set to bring back the "XL" model after 5 years, last model being Pixel 4 XL in 2019.

As per reports, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus-2 protection. It will come with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1344 x 2992 resolution.



When it comes to the camera, the 9 Pro XL will sport a triple camera setup with 50MP sensors. The phone is expected to have a 5050mAh battery, which will charge to 50% in 30 minutes. The new Pixel device will support wired charging speed of 30W and wireless charging speeds up to 23W.



Google is set to officially launch the Pixel 9 series on August 13.

