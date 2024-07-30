Here's Are The Apple Intelligence Features Available in iOS 18.1 Developer Beta

Apple has released new betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 for developers. Apple Intelligence was unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 in June.



Rumours suggest that Apple may delay the release of Apple Intelligence in September. Apple's AI features will be coming with the 18.1 update and not all the features will be available.Proofread text for grammar errors and also sentence structure. Rewriting your content, including shaping the tone of the text and also summarizing the article.Siri has undergone a design change and it has better knowledge of Apple products. It can maintain context between requests. ChatGPT integrated Siri won't be available.You can summarize the incoming emails and also you will see a brief summary of an email. Notifications will be summarized on the lock screen by which you can see what's in the mail without opening.Message notifications will also be summarized on lock screen and 'smart reply' provides quick responses to the messages you received.The user will record and transcribe the audio and you will get transcript of the audio in notes.You will record phone calls and the participants will be notified that the calls are being recorded.You will find Reader Mode in Safari, there is an option which will summarize the article.