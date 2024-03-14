Samsung Innovations for Galaxy A55, A35

Gurugram: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G with awesome innovations. The new A series devices have multiple flagship-like features including Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, camera features enhanced by AI, and a tamper-resistant security solution, the Samsung Knox Vault, amongst many other new features.

Flagship like Design and Durability

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G feature several design innovations.

Galaxy A55 5G: Gets a metal frame for the first time.

Galaxy A35 5G: Gets premium glass back for the first time.

These phones have a flagship-inspired floating camera design along with a linear layout. These premium and sturdy phones are available in three trendy colours - Awesome Lilac, Awesome Iceblue, and Awesome Navy.

Durability is a key strength of these smartphones. These devices are rated IP67, which means they can withstand up to 30 minutes in 1 meter of fresh water. They are also built to resist dust and sand, making them ideal for any situation. The Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G are additionally designed to withstand slips and falls due to the Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the front and back.

Camera Features: Enhanced by AI

These new A series smartphones come with multiple innovative AI-enhanced camera features to take the user’s content game to the next level. Once a picture is captured, AI-suggested edits like photo remaster lets the user glam up their images, portrait effect helps focus on what is truly important and the object eraser feature can be used to remove all the photo bombers and reflections that you just cannot escape. The extremely popular image clipper lets one clip the subject of any image and use it as a sticker. The adjust speed feature is also phenomenal since it helps dynamically change the speed of the videos and create dramatic outputs similar to professionally shot clips.

Not just this, with enhanced Nightography, Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G take clearer and more vibrant photos even in poor lighting conditions with up to 50% less noise. That means every nighttime photo can reach awesome new levels. Galaxy A55 5G’s advanced AI Image Signal Processing (ISP) produces stunning low-light images never seen before on Galaxy A series. It’s not just the scenery that looks amazing. The AI-powered Portrait mode and Super HDR video ensure the people in every frame look great so that capturing memories with friends and family is never dependent on the perfect lighting.

Both Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G offer incredible photography capabilities that Samsung Galaxy is renowned for, including features such as 4K stabilization due to VDIS + adaptive VDIS (video digital image stabilization) and OIS (optical image stabilization) that keep photos and videos crisp even when filming on the go.

The Galaxy A55 5G comes with 50MP Main with OIS and 12MP Ultra-Wide, while Galaxy A35 5G comes with 50MP Main with OIS and 8MP Ultra-Wide. Both feature a 5MP Macro. The Galaxy A55 5G features a 32MP Front Camera, while Galaxy A35 5G comes with a 13MP Front Camera.

Entertainment Redefined

Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 are designed to enhance the user's entertainment experience. The vivid display of both devices feature true-to-life colors with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display and minimized bezels. The 120Hz refresh rate allows for incredibly smooth scene-to-scene transitions, even in fast motion. In addition, the adaptive refresh rate maximizes battery efficiency, while the Vision Booster increases visibility even under bright sunlight. Eye Comfort Shield is also accessible on the Quick Panel, offering protection for the user's eyes.

These smartphones also have enhanced sound capabilities with Dolby-engineered stereo speakers, providing a premium audio experience.

Best Ever Performance

The all-new Exynos 1480 processor built on 4nm process technology powers the Galaxy A55 5G while the Galaxy A35 5G has been upgraded to the Exynos 1380 processor built on 5nm process technology. These power-packed phones come with several NPU, GPU, and CPU upgrades along with a 70%+ larger cooling chamber that ensures a smooth output whether you game or multi-task.

All these awesome enhancements coupled with the introduction of the 12GB RAM in Galaxy A55 5G, truly make this device a game changer in this price segment. The devices are powered by a 5000mAh battery with 25W charging and comes with Android 14 with One UI 6.1.

Secure like No Other

The Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G bring one of Samsung’s most innovative security features from flagship Galaxy devices to Galaxy A series users for the very first time: Samsung Knox Vault. The hardware-based security system offers comprehensive protection against both hardware and software attacks by constructing a secure execution environment that is physically isolated from the system’s main processor and memory. It can help protect the most critical data on a device, including lock screen credentials, such as PIN codes, passwords and patterns. Samsung Knox Vault also protects device encryption keys, encrypting users’ private data stored in the device. Only a user who has the correct lock screen credentials can access their data, even if the device is lost or stolen.

For even more ways to stay protected, the Galaxy A series offers Auto Blocker, which when switched on can block app installations from unauthorized sources, provide app security checks to scan for potential malware and block potentially malicious commands and software installations to your device while connected by USB cable. They can also enjoy Private Sharing, which enables the secure and encrypted sharing of private files containing important personal or financial information. Users also get the Secure Folder feature through which they can create a fully encrypted space on their devices that only they can access through their fingerprint or password.

Awesome Experiences

Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G buyers will get access to Samsung Wallet, which is a mobile wallet solution that lets you carry your essentials conveniently and securely in your Galaxy device. Add your payments cards, digital ID, travel tickets and more. Additionally, Samsung Wallet is also running a limited time offer in which every customer making their first successful Tap & Pay transaction get an Amazon voucher worth INR 250.

These devices also have the hugely popular Voice Focus feature that lets users make and receive calls without worrying about ambient noise.

The new Galaxy A series smartphones demonstrate Samsung’s commitment to ensure Galaxy devices remain secure and up-to-date for longer. With the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G, users will continue to benefit from up to four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates, optimizing the lifecycle of the devices by keeping them equipped with all the latest Galaxy and Android features.

Galaxy for the Planet

Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 have been designed and crafted keeping future generations in mind. Recycled paper and plastic were used in the production of these devices. They are also hazardous-substance free.

Memory Variants, Price, Availability and Offers