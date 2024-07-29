Apple Rumoured To Launch Ultra-Slim iPhone 17 Next Year

Apple may be ready to follow the trend of delivering slim and stylish smartphones yet packed with features as rumours suggest the tech giant may launch an Ultra-Slim iPhone next year.



According to tech analyst Ming Chi Kuo, Apple may launch an Ultra-Slim iPhone dubbed as iPhone 17 : in 2025, among the iPhone 17 lineups. The company may discontinue the Plus model and the Ultra-Slim model may replace it.According to Kuo, Apple is exploring new designs for the ultra-slim model and the main focus will be on the ultra-slim design over the hardware specifications.The Ultra-slim iPhone 17 is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch display with resolution of approximately 2,740 x 1,260. When it comes to the processor, it may come with A19 Chip but not the A19 Pro chip used in the Pro models. The ultra-slim model will have the Dynamic Island similar to the current models.The slimmer iPhone will sport a titanium-aluminium alloy metal frame. The titanium used in the frame will be less compared to the Pro and Pro Max models. Additionally, it will come with Apple’s in-house 5G chip.There will be a change in the camera setup of the rumoured slimmer iPhone. Currently, the standard iPhone models come with two cameras but the Ultra-slim iPhone will sport a single rear wide camera.Apple will be unveiling the iPhone 16 series in September and there will be significant changes in the display size but for the Apple Intelligence, we have to wait till October. Apple's AI features will be rolled out via multiple updates starting from the end of 2024 and through the first half of 2025.