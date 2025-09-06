Apple to Launch iPhone 17 Lineup, New Watch, AirPods at Sept 9 Awe Dropping Event

Apple is gearing up for its biggest product showcase of the year, scheduled for Tuesday, September 9. The event, titled “Awe Dropping”, is expected to introduce the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series, alongside new Apple Watch models, updated AirPods, and accessories.

iPhone 17 Series: Major Redesign

Apple is preparing its first major iPhone redesign in five years. Four models are expected:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Air (a new ultra-thin model replacing the Plus variant)

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are tipped to feature brighter displays up to 2,000 nits, improved thermal design for smoother gaming, and enhanced 4K video performance. Storage upgrades will see 256GB as the base for Pro models, while the iPhone 17 and 17 Air retain 128GB.

Pricing remains a talking point. Analysts expect the iPhone 17 to stay at $799, the Pro model to rise by $100, and the new iPhone 17 Air to debut between $899 and $949.

Memory and Performance Upgrades

To meet growing AI demands, Apple will boost RAM on most models. The iPhone 17 Air, Pro, and Pro Max will ship with 12GB RAM, while the base iPhone 17 will feature 8GB, according to TrendForce.

Apple Hands AI to Google

Apple is reportedly working with Google on a new AI-powered system dubbed World Knowledge Answers, designed to strengthen Siri’s capabilities. The technology may also extend to Safari and Spotlight.

AirTag 2 and Accessories

Apple is also expected to unveil AirTag 2, positioned as an iPhone accessory, alongside updates to AirPods and Apple Watch.

Security and iOS 26

The latest iOS 26 will tighten protections against phishing. Malicious text messages sent to the spam folder will now be blocked from replies, making it harder for users to engage with scammers.

The “One More Thing” Factor

Apple is known for surprise reveals at the end of its keynotes. While speculation ranges from a new Vision Air headset to an M5-powered iPad Pro, insiders suggest AirTag 2 is the likeliest candidate.



