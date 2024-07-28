Apple May Launch Foldable iPhone in 2026

Apple is currently working on a foldable iPhone and it could arrive in 2026, according to a report by The Information.

As per the report, Apple is working on a "clamshell" design iPhone which is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series. The tech giant has been developing two foldable iPhone prototypes since February and now the company has finalized the design, stated the report.



Apart from the foldable iPhones, there were reports of foldable MacBook. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company is developing a 20.25-inch display for the MacBook and is also considering an 18.8-inch display too.



Apple is also working to upgrade next year's iPhone camera. The company is reportedly developing a mechanical aperture system, where users may control the light entering the camera, achieving a depth-of-field effect where the background is blurred while keeping the subject in focus.



Another report suggests that the tech giant is working on "Ultra-Slim" iPhone for 2025.