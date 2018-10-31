Apple’s new iPad Pro, Mac India prices revealed

At the Apple event held on 30 October in New York, the Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled their new lineup of iPads alongside a brand new MacBook Air and an all-new Mac mini. At the time of the announcement, there were no India specific prices for these new products. However, Apple has recently revealed the pricing and here we have exclusive information regarding the same.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 71,900 for the Wi-Fi only model while the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant will retail for Rs 85,900. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro’s price will start at Rs 89,900 for the Wi-Fi version and the Wi-Fi + Cellular version will start at Rs 1,03,900. The second generation Apple Pencil was announced as well and it will cost Rs 10,900. Apple introduced a new Smart Keyboard Folio at the event which complements the new iPad Pro models and the Space Grey 11-inch version costs Rs 15,900 while the 12.9-inch version is priced at Rs 17,900. The Smart Keyboard Folio features layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish. A new Smart Folio for iPad Pro, in a protective, polyurethane folio design, will be available in a variety of colours for Rs 7,500 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 9,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. A wide assortment of Apple-designed USB-C accessories including adapters and cables also support iPad Pro and will available, including a new USB-C to SD Card Reader and USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter.

The all-new MacBook Air comes with a starting price of Rs 1,14,900 and will available to order through Apple Authorised Resellers starting Wednesday, November 7. The new graphics configuration option for MacBook Pro will be available to order through Apple Authorised Resellers starting on Wednesday, November 14. The new Mac mini features a starting price of Rs 75,900 and will be available through Apple Authorised Resellers starting from Wednesday, November 7.

For those not in the know, Apple has finally introduced the new iPad Pro with an all-screen design and next-generation performance, marking the biggest change to iPad since the first iPad. The all-new design pushes 11-inch and 12.9-inch Liquid Retina displays to the edges of iPad Pro and integrates Face ID to securely unlock iPad with just a glance. And a new second-generation Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and wirelessly charges at the same time.

Built on industry-leading 7nm technology, the eight-core A12X Bionic features four performance cores and four efficiency cores for up to 35 per cent faster single-core performance and a new performance controller for simultaneous use of all eight cores for an up to 90 per cent boost during multi-threaded tasks. A seven-core, Apple-designed GPU delivers up to twice the graphics performance for rich and immersive AR experiences and console-quality graphics. On iPad Pro, the breakthrough performance and capability last all day thanks to great 10-hour battery life.

A new USB-C connector replaces the Lightning connector in support of the powerful ways iPad Pro is used. USB-C offers power for charging, supports USB 3.1 Gen 2 for high-bandwidth data transfers up to twice the speed to and from cameras and musical instruments and drives external displays up to 5K.

Apple has also launched an all-new 13-inch MacBook Air with Retina display, Touch ID, the latest processors and an even more portable design. The new MacBook Air is available in three colours — Gold, Space Gray and Silver. The Retina-display Mac includes an Apple-designed keyboard, a spacious Force Touch trackpad, faster SSDs, wide stereo sound, the Apple T2 Security Chip and Thunderbolt 3.

Apple has updated the Mac mini with a massive increase in performance. Now with quad- and 6-core processors, up to 64GB of faster memory and blazing fast all-flash storage, the new Mac mini delivers an insane five times faster performance, making it the most powerful Mac mini ever made. And with Thunderbolt 3 ports, the Apple T2 Security Chip and a 10GB Ethernet option, the new Mac mini is a faster and more capable desktop that can do so much more.

