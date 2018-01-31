search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

Lenovo fingerprints can be vulnerable

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 31, 2018, 9:24 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2018, 9:28 pm IST
The company says Fingerprint Manager Pro is a utility for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 that allows users to log into their PCs.
The effected devices include models of ThinkPad L560 and P40 Yoga and many more.
 The effected devices include models of ThinkPad L560 and P40 Yoga and many more.

Lenovo has acknowledged that its Fingerprint Manager Pro can be hacked and the company is looking into it. This vulnerability has been identified by the company for its Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 and not Windows 10. This breach allows hackers to access the sensitive data of the users, including Windows’ login credentials and passwords.

The company says Fingerprint Manager Pro is a utility for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 that allows users to log into their PCs or authenticate to configured websites using fingerprint recognition. This sensitive data on these PCs is currently using a weak algorithm, which contains a hard-coded password and is vulnerable to hackers.

 

The effected devices include models of ThinkPad L560, P40 Yoga, P50s,T440, T440p, T440s, T450, T450s, T460, T540p, T550, T560, W540, W541, W550s, X1 Carbon (Type 20A7, 20A8), X1 Carbon (Type 20BS, 20BT), X240, X240s, X250, X260, Yoga 14 (20FY), Yoga 460, M73, M73z, M78, M79, M83, M93, M93p, M93z,E32, P300, P500, P700, P900.

The company is providing a patch for now and users need to know that the patch is only required on Windows versions prior to Windows 10.

Tags: lenovo, hack, fingerprint




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honor 9 Lite review: An affordable phone for show-offs

The Honor 9 Lite is a fresh proposition with combination of an all-glass body with an 18:9 narrow-bezel display and decent performance.
 

Undercover camera catches landlord offering sex for rent to woman

Undercover camera catches landlord offering sex for rent to woman. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

NRI doctor delivers baby on 35,000 feet in air

Although Hemal's practice area is urology, he delivered seven babies during medical school although never on the floor of a jetliner. (Facebook/ Sij Hemal)
 

Rakul Preet Singh and Rana Daggubati are the new couple in town? Actress reacts

Rana Daggubati was the narrator in Rakul Preet Singh starrer 'Winner.'
 

Here are few dating trends people need to beware of

Trends like ‘cushioning’ which involves having someone on the side in case the relationship goes bad are well known (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets death threats for trying to raise funds for breast reduction online

Jasmin Vlassi was also embarrassed to run in front of people from the other sex (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mobiles and Tabs

Honor 9 Lite review: An affordable phone for show-offs

The Honor 9 Lite is a fresh proposition with combination of an all-glass body with an 18:9 narrow-bezel display and decent performance.

Are swipe gestures the future of Android’s navigation system?

Apple iPhone X's gesture-based navigation system makes efficient utilisation of screen space.

New MediaTek chipset brings face detection, Dual VoLTE to masses

Representative Image: MediaTek

10GB RAM, 512GB Storage, 4K Display: Are you ready for this smartphone?

Source: Weibo

New WhatsApp update brings Apple CarPlay integration

This new update to roll out for the iPhone users in a few days.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham