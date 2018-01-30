search on deccanchronicle.com
New WhatsApp update brings Apple CarPlay integration

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 30, 2018, 4:10 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2018, 5:27 pm IST
Version 2.18.2 update of the app brings this new feature for iPhone users, which allows Siri to access WhatsApp messages.
This new update to roll out for the iPhone users in a few days.
WhatsApp with its new update adds Apple CarPlay support for iPhone users. This new update integrates the app into CarPlay's dashboard interface, which further enables push notifications to the users in the commute.

This CarPlay integration helps the users to check WhatsApp messages with the help of Siri, which can read the messages out loud and can interact in replying to the respective messages. Siri can help the users send messages instantly from the WhatsApp contacts by asking it.

 

The difference with iMessage in CarPlay is that WhatsApp does not allow you to browse through a list of chat conversations. With WhatsApp in CarPlay, you can only use Siri. Previously this was possible thanks to the collaboration with Siri, but the advantage of the CarPlay version is that you also receive push messages from WhatsApp. WhatsApp also works with multitasking in CarPlay and replaces the Phone or Messages app.   

This new update rolls out to the iPhone users in a few days and can be downloaded via App Store.

(Source: NDTV)

Tags: whatsapp, carplay, apple, iphone




