search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

Apple, Foxconn to begin assembling top-end iPhones in India

REUTERS
Published Dec 28, 2018, 9:00 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2018, 9:00 am IST
The work will take place at Foxconn’s plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.
Foxconn will be assembling the most expensive models, such as devices in the flagship iPhone X family, potentially taking Apple’s business in India to a new level.
 Foxconn will be assembling the most expensive models, such as devices in the flagship iPhone X family, potentially taking Apple’s business in India to a new level.

Apple Inc will begin assembling its top-end iPhones in India through the local unit of Foxconn as early as 2019, the first time the Taiwanese contract manufacturer will have made the product in the country, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Importantly, Foxconn will be assembling the most expensive models, such as devices in the flagship iPhone X family, the source said, potentially taking Apple’s business in India to a new level.

 

The work will take place at Foxconn’s plant in Sriperumbudur town in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, said the source, who is not authorised to speak to the media and so declined to be named.

Foxconn, which already makes phones for Xiaomi Corp in India, will invest 25 billion Indian rupees ($356 million) to expand the plant, including investment in iPhone production, Tamil Nadu’s Industries Minister M C Sampath told Reuters.

The investment may create as many as 25,000 jobs, he added.

Another source also said Foxconn planned to assemble iPhones in India, in a move that could help both it and Apple to limit the impact of a trade war between the United States and China.

The Hindu newspaper first reported on Dec. 24 that the Foxconn plant would begin manufacturing various models of the iPhone. Reuters is first to report the size of the investment and the kind of phones to be assembled.

Apple spokeswoman Trudy Muller declined to comment. Foxconn said it did not comment on matters related to current or potential customers, or any of their products.

LOWER-END PHONES

Until now, Cupertino, California-based Apple has only assembled the lower-cost SE and 6S models in India through Wistron Corp’s local unit in the Bengaluru technology hub.

Its sales in India have also been focused on lower-end phones - more than half of its sales volume is driven by models older than the iPhone 8, launched last year, according to technology research firm Counterpoint.

Apple launched the pricey iPhone X last year but has cut production of that phone, according to industry analysts, since it began selling the newer versions, iPhone XS and XR, globally this year.

Still, it could potentially get Foxconn to make the older iPhone X version in India where it sells cheaper models in a bid to get a bigger share of the world’s fastest growing major mobile phone market.

Full details of Apple’s deal with Foxconn are not yet clear and could change.

It is not known if any of the iPhone assembly is being moved from existing Foxconn factories in China and elsewhere. It is also unclear whether the production will be confined to assembly or include any component production in India.

LOOKING BEYOND CHINA

For Apple, widening assembly beyond China is critical to mitigate the risks of the Sino-US trade war.

Foxconn, the world’s biggest electronics contract manufacturer, is considering setting up a factory in Vietnam, Vietnamese state media reported this month. If that goes ahead, it will be one of the biggest recent steps by a major company to secure an additional production base outside of China.

Foxconn has previously admitted the China-US trade spat was its biggest challenge and that its senior executives were making plans to counter the impact.

“Widening iPhone manufacturing in India through Foxconn will allow Apple to hedge the risk of any new US trade policies,” said Navkendar Singh, an associate research director at International Data Corporation.

Indian taxes on import of devices and components have also heightened Apple’s headache in a market where it has only a 1 percent share by smartphone shipments.

Making more phones locally will help Apple save costly duties and boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship drive to make India a manufacturing hub, Singh said.

Apple shocked investors last month with a lower-than-expected sales forecast for the Christmas quarter that jolted parts suppliers across the world.

Foxconn has previously expressed concern over demand for Apple’s flagship devices.

...
Tags: apple, iphone, foxconn, manufacturing, assembling




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are 5 quick hangover remedies

Don't sweat it anymore, here are some home remedies to help you deal with that.
 

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

Fans and YouTubers, who were angry at YouTube’s doing, went out in protest asking YouTube to credit the original source, and delete the existing tweet. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

OnePlus 6T is the company’s flagship phone with Screen Unlock on the immersive 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 screen, class-leading hardware with up to 10GB RAM/ 256GB LPDDR4 ROM and recently introduced Warp Charge 30 that delivers entire day battery in just 20 minutes of charge.
 

Australia vs India 3rd Test: Virat Kohli and co in control as hosts trail by 435 runs

The four-Test series is tied 1-1 after India won the opening clash in Adelaide by 31 runs and Australia drew level with a 146-run victory in Perth. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sony launches its latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones WH-CH700N

The headphones combine a comfortable design with an adjustable slider headband that allows you to adjust headphones to the perfect size.
 

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

The notched Mi Play’s display is a full HD 19:9 5.84-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mobiles and Tabs

Huawei announces over 200 million smartphones shipped in 2018

The Huawei Mate 20 series follows the advanced technological standards that the Mate series established.

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

OnePlus 6T is the company’s flagship phone with Screen Unlock on the immersive 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 screen, class-leading hardware with up to 10GB RAM/ 256GB LPDDR4 ROM and recently introduced Warp Charge 30 that delivers entire day battery in just 20 minutes of charge.

Samsung rolls out Android Pie to Galaxy S9 devices

The company is rolling out the Android Pie stable version.

Honor View20 to be sold as an Amazon exclusive

The world's first 48MP AI camera on the Honor View20.

Japanese students' eyesight deteriorates, government blames smartphone use

The ministry has warned that the poor eyesight can be linked to the increased time spent staring at screens. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham