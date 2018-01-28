search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

Apple's next generation iPad pro to get Face ID

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 28, 2018, 12:20 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2018, 12:33 pm IST
Apple is planning to launch a next-generation iPad Pro this year with slim bezels and Face ID similar to iPhone X.
iPad Pro with slim bezels rendered by Benjamin Geskin
 iPad Pro with slim bezels rendered by Benjamin Geskin

It seems that the 3D facial recognition system might not only be the signature feature of the iPhone X, but the Cupertino based tech giant might also incorporate it on all 2018 iPhones including iPad. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to launch a next-generation iPad Pro in 2018 with slim bezels and Face ID similar to iPhone X and it seems that there is more evidence to back up those claims.

iPad Pro with slim bezels rendered by Benjamin Geskin

 

iPad Pro with Face ID mockup by Carlos Guerra

iHelpBR editor Filipe Esposito has discovered an "iPad.Modern" string in the first iOS 11.3 beta update which means a new iPad might debut soon, but that does not necessarily mean it will have Face ID, nor slim bezels. However, an iPad with Face ID might be possible as it could be the next move in the evolution of Apple's iPad.

The previous report claims that Apple could launch a new iPad Pro with Face ID support in 2018. The tablet might lack a Home button or Touch ID support similar to iPhone X, although it will likely still have an LCD instead of OLED display, as per KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.  

iPad Pro with slim bezels rendered by Benjamin Geskin

iPad Pro with slim bezels rendered by Benjamin Geskin

As of now, it is not known whether the iPad Pro will have a notch for the TrueDepth system or the tablet will boast equally slim bezels on all four sides with enough space for the Face ID sensors.

Moreover, the 3D facial recognition system is also rumoured to be featured on a second-generation 5.8-inch iPhone X, a larger 6.5-inch version — iPhone X Plus and a cheaper 6.1-inch device with an LCD, aluminium frame, ditching 3D Touch.

Tags: ipad, iphone, apple, iphone x, face id




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Royal family to Rajasthan Royals: Kumar Mangalam Birla's son Aryaman Birla enters IPL

While riches of all kinds would have come to Aryaman Vikram Birla easily, he has chosen to take a hard way to achieve his dream to play cricket and if you ask him, he says playing cricket comes naturally to him. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

IPL 2018 Auction: After Ben Stokes, Rajasthan Royals pay Rs 11.5 cr to Jaydev Unadkat

Ben Stokes was brought for 12.5 crore, While Jaydev Unadkat was paid 11.5 crore by Rajasthan Royals . (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL auction 2018: Nepal Under-19 prodigy Sandeep Lamichhane creates history

Sandeep Lamichhane was invited by Australian great Michael Clarke, to train and play with him for the Western Suburbs club in Sydney. (Photo: Twitter / Sandeep Lamichhane)
 

Deepika reveals which celeb she’d leave Ranveer for, reacts to engagement rumours

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's 'Padmaavat' has opened to great response at the box office.
 

Boy avoids death by a millimeter after being left with screw piercing his skull

The two hour surgery also involved removing bone fragments and a blood clot (Photo: YouTube)
 

Meet Padma Shri awardee Lakshmikutty, a traditional medicine practitioner in Kerala

Amma, whose husband died two years back, stays alone in the forest and grows medicinal plants around her house; her two sons passed away and the third one is working in the Railways. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mobiles and Tabs

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S might debut with nearly 100% bezel-less display before MWC 2018

The smartphone was rumoured to come with an iPhone X-like notch but it has been busted.

OnePlus 5T Lava Red hands-on: Flagship in a killer colour combo

The OnePlus 5T Lava Red is available only in the 8GB/128GB variant and is priced at Rs 37,999.

Reliance JioPhones have redefined the feature phone market

this feature phone caused the overall phone shipments to record a steep rise of 37 per cent in the last quarter of 2017.

Smartphone display confusion solved: LTPS LCD vs IPS LCD vs AMOLED

If you are after greater picture quality, choose LTPS LCD or else settle for AMOLED for a vivid contrast picture experience.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ leaked schematics reveal design

The key highlight of the Galaxy S9 lineup will be “reimagined” camera, as hinted from the recently released teaser of the flagship devices.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham