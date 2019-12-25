Samsung's next foldable phone to feature glass display: Report

The rumour falls in line with Samsung's recent trademark for 'Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass'.

Samsung's first foldable smartphone, Galaxy Fold, did not have a smooth start.

However, the company is speculated to bring more foldable devices in the coming year, with one version featuring a bendable glass display.

Tipster Ice Universe said that Samsung has built an ultra-thin glass cover for its upcoming foldable phone which would result in a flatter and less wrinkled screen, Engadget notes.

The rumour falls in line with Samsung's recent trademark for 'Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass'. It remains to be seen if the glass cover would actually help make the purported Galaxy Fold 2 less wrinkly and more durable.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter.