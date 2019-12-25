Technology Mobiles and Tabs 25 Dec 2019 Samsung's next ...
Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

Samsung's next foldable phone to feature glass display: Report

ANI
Published Dec 25, 2019, 10:23 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2019, 10:51 am IST
Tipster Ice Universe has hinted that the upcoming fold handset could have an ultra-thin glass cover for a more wrinkle-free experience.
The rumour falls in line with Samsung's recent trademark for 'Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass'.
 The rumour falls in line with Samsung's recent trademark for 'Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass'.

Samsung's first foldable smartphone, Galaxy Fold, did not have a smooth start.
However, the company is speculated to bring more foldable devices in the coming year, with one version featuring a bendable glass display.

Tipster Ice Universe said that Samsung has built an ultra-thin glass cover for its upcoming foldable phone which would result in a flatter and less wrinkled screen, Engadget notes.

 

The rumour falls in line with Samsung's recent trademark for 'Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass'. It remains to be seen if the glass cover would actually help make the purported Galaxy Fold 2 less wrinkly and more durable.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: galaxy fold 2, samsung, foldable phone


Latest From Technology

Technological innovations have changed the world, and card games are no exception. (Representational Image)

Influence of technology on card games

Gaming is one of the biggest entertainment industries, bigger than music and radio industries combined together. (Representational Image)

5 reasons why games are making millennials rejoice

The two games have been exclusively launched on the social media giant's gaming platform, and atleast one is available worldwide. (Photo: Representational)

Two new Pokemon titles launched exclusively on Facebook Gaming

Equipped with power-packed features for greater optimization, the update promises to make the device even more convenient and engaging for users.

Infinix HOT 8 to get rich with features through a new OTA update! Details inside



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mobiles and Tabs

Decade in Review: What the smartphone has wrought

Whether we’re hailing a cab, ordering food, playing a game, finding a date, listening to music or shopping for just about anything, there’s a good chance we’ll be doing it with a smartphone app that didn’t exist in 2010.

Decade in Review: What the smartphone has wrought

Today some 5 billion smartphones are in use around the world, according to Canalysis Research. (Photo: AP)

Did not sell 1 Million Galaxy Fold handsets, Samsung denies executive's statement

It was earlier expected that Samsung would sell about 4,00,000 to 5,00,000 units of the Galaxy Fold.

OnePlus offers massive discounts on OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T; grab it now

The OnePlus 7T has also received a price cut and is being sold for just Rs 34,999.

One 5.4-inch iPhone 12, two 6.1-inch iPhone 12s and one 6.7-inch iPhone 12 incoming

Apple will release its most-awaited update and Kuo suggests that the iPhone 12 lineup will be incoming.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham