Watch the Galaxy S9 unpacked event: Here's how to watch

The countdown has begun. Samsung is all set to unveil its first flagship smartphone - Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ at Galaxy Unpacked 2018 event. The recent leaks and rumours so far have already painted a picture of the premium smartphone - from its design, features, price to its specifications – we almost know everything.

The tech giant will be live streaming the event in Barcelona at 10:30 pm (IST) on Sunday. It will be live streamed on the company website, the Samsung Mobile Press site, its YouTube page, and on Twitter. Watch the live stream here.

Specifications

The Galaxy S9 is expected to sport a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED Infinity QHD+ display, whereas the bigger model could sport a 6.2-inch screen. Both the phones will have a 2960x1440 pixel resolution on an 18:5:9 panel. Under the hood, the Galaxy S9, S9+ expected to be powered by Samsung’s own, the Exynos 9810 clocked at 1.9GHz in normal and 2.9GHz in turbo modes.

Moreover, European and Asian models will get the Exynos 9810 chipset, while the Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 processor will see the other markets. Furthermore, the Galaxy S9 could pack 4GB RAM/64GB of storage or 6GB RAM/64GB onboard storage. Both the units will run the latest Android Oreo-based Samsung Experience UI.

The Galaxy S9 is rumoured to feature a 12MP rear camera on the primary lens with a variable aperture, capable of switching between f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures. Whereas the Galaxy S9+ might carry the same primary sensor but it will sport a 12MP camera sensor with fixed f/2.4 aperture. Laser focus and OIS are also said to be part of the optics. As for the front, both the phones could boast an 8MP sensor with a f/1.7 aperture.

Leaked S9 renders ahead of its launch (source:slashleaks)

Furthermore, the Galaxy S9 will draw its power from a 3,000mAh battery, whereas the bigger Galaxy S9+ will be backed by a 3,500mAh battery. Both the units will support wireless charging and fast charging. The smartphones will support IP68 rated water and dust proof housings, Iris scanners and fingerprint sensors. Also, Samsung is said to unveil AKG produced Dolby Surround sound on the upcoming Galaxy S9 series. The smartphones might be available in three colour variants — Midnight Black, Coral Blue, and Lilac Purple.

Leaked S9 renders ahead of its launch (source:slashleaks)

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is rumoured to come with a price tag of 841 euros (approximately Rs 67,000), the Galaxy S9+, on the other hand, could be priced around 997 euros (approximately Rs 79,600). These prices put it straight up with the Apple iPhone 8 and Google Pixel 2 XL.