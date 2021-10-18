Technology Mobiles and Tabs 18 Oct 2021 Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 ...
Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro specifications leak, said to launch shortly

ANI
Published Oct 18, 2021, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2021, 3:10 pm IST
Like its bigger sibling, the Redmi Note 11 also gets a 5,000 mAh battery, but charging is capped at 33W
The two phones are actually very close to release and expected to drop before Singles' day. (Photo: PTI)
 The two phones are actually very close to release and expected to drop before Singles' day. (Photo: PTI)

Beijing: Several new leaks and rumours about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro have emerged.

As per sources of GSM Arena, the two phones are actually very close to release and expected to drop before Singles' day (November 11), likely just in time to catch the shopping frenzy.

 

The source shared some alleged specifications as well.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is said to feature a 120Hz OLED display and a Dimensity 920 chipset, alongside 6GB of RAM, with 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM, with 128GB or 256GB of storage.

These are rumored to cost CNY 1,599 (~USD248), CNY 1,799 (~USD279) and CNY 1,999 (USD311), respectively.

That 120W charging rumour is disputed by the new leak, which claims the Redmi Note 11 Pro will have a 5,000 mAh battery, capable of 67W charging.

Other mentioned specifications include JBL stereo speakers, NFC and an x-axis linear motor. For cameras, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is said to have a 108MP main camera, alongside other supplementary cameras, not mentioned in the leak and a 16MP selfie.

 

The vanilla Redmi Note 11 is said to have a 120Hz LCD display, with a Dimensity 810, alongside 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Pricing is tipped at CNY 1,119 (~USD186) and CNY 1,599 (~USD248), respectively. Like its bigger sibling, the Redmi Note 11 also gets a 5,000 mAh battery, but charging is capped at 33W. Cameras allegedly include a 50MP main snapper on the back and a 13MP selfie.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: xiaomi redmi note 11, xiaomi redmi note 11 pro
Location: China, Peking, Peking


Latest From Technology

This would be the first update to the standard AirPods since the second-generation AirPods were released in March 2019. (Photo: AFP/File)

AirPods 3 rumoured to be announced at Apple event

Nothing has really managed to leak quite like Google's upcoming phones in recent memory. (Photo: Twitter/@madebygoogle)

Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro launch commercials leaked prior to official unveiling

Multiple sources have converged on January being the month of the unveiling, with one of them even mentioning a specific date: mark your calendars for January 11, ladies and gentlemen. (AFP Photo)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may launch on January 11

ATwitter user @RobertCFO obtained confirmation from an Apple Product Security Team member about the final build's release date. (AFP Photo)

iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1 tipped to launch on October 25



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mobiles and Tabs

Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro launch commercials leaked prior to official unveiling

Nothing has really managed to leak quite like Google's upcoming phones in recent memory. (Photo: Twitter/@madebygoogle)

Vivo releases Apex 2020 concept phone with edgeless display, Gimbal camera

The concept phone features a 120-degree FullView Edgeless Display with an in-display front camera for selfies.

Apple might launch M1X powered MacBook Pro, Mac mini in 2021's Q4

Reports suggest that both the M1X MacBook Pro models, alongside a Mac mini, will be launched in late October or early November. (Photo: Macbook website)

Realme set to roll out new flagship smartphone in India on August 18

It is unclear about which model Realme has planned to launch in India.

LG to exit loss-making mobile phone business worldwide

The logo of LG Electronics is seen on the back side of LG Velvet smartphone displayed at a telecom shop in Seoul on April 5, 2021. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->