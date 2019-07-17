Xiaomi unveils the K20 and K20 Pro, prices officially revealed

All variants of the K20 and the K20 Pro will also be available in the Red, Blue and Carbon Black variants.

In a launch in New Delhi, Chinese giant Xiaomi officially launched their two new flagships. The K20 Pro and the K20, which were heavily marketed to be the "Flagship Killers 2,0".

The prices and complete specifications of the devices are now available, along with date details for the first sale.

Xiaomie Redmi K20 Pro Specs and Price

The K20 Pro will feature an AMOLED device that now supports Always-On Display, a seventh gen in-display fingerprint sensor, a headphone jack, a 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging.

The phone will include a 20MP front pop-up camera coated with sapphire glass and a triple rear camera setup. The 48MP main rear camera is the Sony IMX sensor seen on the Oneplus 7 pro. The other two cameras are a 8MP telephoto lense with 2x optical zoom and an ultrawide 13MP sensor that covers a range of 124.8 degrees, which the company claims is the widest yet.

Interestingly, the phone, when recording video, will support 4K video on all the three lenses, and also record slow motion at 960fps.

The Redmi K20 Pro will be the top ranking variant among the two and will be priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 30,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Xiaomie Redmi K20 Specs and Price

The other K20 device is a slightly less powerful variant of the K20 Pro.

The Xiaomi K20 will ship with the exact specs of the K20 Pro except for two elements. The K20 will use a 8nm Snapdragon 730 processor instead of the 7nm Snapdragon 855, and the phone will support Fast Charging only at 18W. The storage options available for the two phones will also be different.

Xiaomi has priced the K20 at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant and Rs 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Other details

Both the K20 and the K20 pro will ship out with 18W chargers, but you can buy the 27W charger for the K20 Pro at Rs 999. All variants of the K20 and the K20 Pro will also be available in the Red, Blue and Carbon Black variants.

Availability

Xiaomi had enabled the Alpha Sale for interested buyers of the new devices, where people could pre book a device for Rs 855. Those who participated in the Alpha Sale can book their devices on July 17 itself at 8pm IST.

Other users will benefit from the first sale on July 22, where the devices will be available on Flipkart and the Mi website.

Xiaomi soon plans to bring all variants of the K20 and K20 Pro to all its offline stores as well.

