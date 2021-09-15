Technology Mobiles and Tabs 15 Sep 2021 Apple's next iP ...
Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

Apple's next iPhone mirrors last year's, adds more storageBy Michael Liedtkeap

AP
Published Sep 15, 2021, 9:16 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2021, 9:16 am IST
The pre-recorded video event streamed Tuesday gave Apple a chance to present a polished story
Apple CEO Tim Cook with the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Apple Watch Series 7 during a special event at Apple Park. (Photo: AFP)
 Apple CEO Tim Cook with the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Apple Watch Series 7 during a special event at Apple Park. (Photo: AFP)

San Ramon: Apple unveiled its next iPhone line-up, including a model that offers twice the storage available in earlier versions and other modest upgrades to last year's editions that proved to be a big hit among consumers devouring the latest technology during the pandemic.

The pre-recorded video event streamed Tuesday gave Apple a chance to present a polished story following a turbulent few weeks.

 

The recent bumps included a hastily patched security vulnerability that could let hackers secretly take control of iPhones and other Apple devices; a backlash to the company's plans to scan iPhones for images of child sex abuse and a federal judge's ruling that chipped away further at the competitive barrier Apple built around its app store, which generates billions of dollars in profits each year.

As has been the case since Apple's late co-founder unveiled the first iPhone in 2007, Apple executives talked reverently about the latest model, even though it isn't dramatically different from the version Apple released nearly a year ago.

 

Like last year's model, the new iPhone 13 will come in four different designs, with prices starting from USD 700 to USD 1,100. They're scheduled to be in stores September 24.

It's an incremental upgrade," said Gartner analyst Tuong Nguyen. Some of the new features are impressive, but most of them are not noticeable or practical for most users."

Possibly the most notable change in the latest high-end iPhone 13 will be an option for a full terabyte of storage  that's 1,000 gigabytes  on the device, up from its previous maximum of 512 gigabytes. That's enough storage to accommodate roughly 250,000 photos, or about 500 hours of high definition video.

 

Having a massive amount of storage could become more important to many consumers with the advent of ultra-high definition video and ultrafast wireless 5G networks that will make downloading content faster and easier, Nguyen said.

Apple is also promising better cameras on the iPhone 13, including an improved ultrawide lens, a cinematic-like video feature and technology for better nighttime pictures. (The latter mirrors a feature Google has long offered in its line of Pixel phones, which haven't been big sellers yet.) As usual, the latest iPhones are supposed to have longer-lasting batteries, too.

 

We keep making the iPhone more capable, Apple CEO Tim Cook boasted.

These kinds of incremental upgrades have become routine for Apple and other device makers in recent years as the pace of smartphone innovation slowed, even while prices for some phones have climbed above USD 1,000. That trend has prompted more consumers to hold on to their older smartphones for longer periods.

But the release of last year's iPhone 12 unleashed one of Apple's biggest sales spurts since 2014, possibly because the pandemic helped make homebound people realize it was time to get a newer and better model than what they had been using. Through the first six months of this year, Apple's iPhone sales have surged by nearly 60 per cent from the same time last year.

 

That boom has helped push Apple's stock price near its all-time highs recently, giving the company a market value of about USD 2.5 trillion -- more than twice what it was before the pandemic began 18 months ago.

Apple's shares dipped 1 per cent in Tuesday's afternoon trading in a sign that that investors didn't see much to get excited about during the unveiling of the next iPhones.

Although the iPhone is still by far Apple's biggest moneymaker, the company has been trying to supplement its success with peripheral products such as its smartwatch. The Cupertino, California, company used Tuesday's showcase to provide a preview of its next Apple Watch, which will feature a thinner, more rounded and brighter display.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: apple, apple iphone 13
Location: United States, California, San Francisco


Latest From Technology

Instagram is making a version of the social network for children 13 years old or younger. (Photo: PTI)

Instagram seeks to curb mental harm to teenagers

Zoom currently lets you create and share whiteboards during meetings to doodle together while you talk. (Photo | Pixabay - Antonbe)

Zoom adding live translation services, coming to Facebook VR

Samsung is touting that it is managing to get these betas out earlier every year, though this year it's only by a week or two compared to 2020. (AFP Photo)

Samsung rolling out Android 12 beta to Galaxy S21 users

Earlier, fake channels were being run on Telegram in the name of fact checking. (Photo: PTI)

I&B ministry launches account on Telegram for fact-checking



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mobiles and Tabs

What is 'Other' in my iPhone storage and why is it taking up so much space?

There is no simple solution to managing iPhone storage usage.

Samsung announces world's highest resolution phone camera sensor

The Verge informed that the 'ISOCELL HP1' has 0.64 micrometres pixels and can bin 16 of them at once for the equivalent of a 12.5-megapixel sensor. (Photo: AFP/File)

WhatsApp treating Indian users differently matter of concern: Centre to HC

During the hearing, Sharma told the court that by not giving Indian users the option to opt out of sharing their data with other companies of Facebook, WhatsApp prima facie appears to be treating users with an

Apple fixes security hole reportedly used to hack an iPhone

The previously unknown vulnerability affected all major Apple devices  iPhones, Macs and Apple Watches. (Photo: Apple official website)

Vivo releases Apex 2020 concept phone with edgeless display, Gimbal camera

The concept phone features a 120-degree FullView Edgeless Display with an in-display front camera for selfies.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->