Leaked: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max and XR in India will be ridiculously priced

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 13, 2018, 11:56 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 11:58 am IST
Leaked information shows Apple’s latest and greatest flagships at extremely exorbitant prices.
The iPhone XS starts at a massive Rs 99,900 for just the 64GB model.
 The iPhone XS starts at a massive Rs 99,900 for just the 64GB model.

Apple on September 12 announced the follow-up to the 2017 flagship iPhone X with the newest iPhone XS, XS Max and the ‘budget’ iPhone XR. For those of you who have been hoping that the prices of the phones would pale in comparison to last year’s models, there is some disheartening news for you. The prices here in India could probably be well out of your reach.

Apple’s new iPhones will start sales in India from September 28 onwards, with a pre-order date of September 21 onwards. While the India prices are yet to be officially announced, leaked information from various dealers and distributors in India seem to already be floating around on various social channels.

 

According to some similar leaked information, Apple’s cheapest flagship, the iPhone XR will be available starting Rs 76,900 for the 64GB variant, going all the way up to Rs 81,900 for the 128GB and Rs 91,900 for the 256GB variant. The prices are extremely high and the cheapest variant of the new iPhone is just Rs 8,000 shy of the Rs 1 lakh mark, makes it out of reach for even the common man.

On the other hand, the iPhone X presently retails in India for Rs 96,800 for the 256GB version and its successor, the iPhone XS starts at a massive Rs 99,900 for just the 64GB model, thereby just in touching distance of the Rs 1 lakh mark. The 256GB version on the other hand will be priced at Rs 1,14,900 while the highest capacity 512GB version will be ridiculously priced at a Rs 1,24,900.

The newest entry in the segment is the iPhone XS Max, and it will start at Rs 1,09,900 for the 64GB version in India. The 256GB version will be priced at Rs 1,24,900, while the 512GB version is priced at a staggering Rs 1,44,900.

While these are presently rumoured prices, we are yet to get official information on the India prices from Apple itself. We should be able to get a clearer picture on the iPhone prices in India in around a week’s time from now.

Disclaimer: The above report is completely based on online rumours and leaks from the respective sources. These views and opinions do not necessarily represent those of Deccan Chronicle and/or other staff and contributors to this website.

Tags: iphone xs, iphone xr, iphone xs max




Leaked: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max and XR in India will be ridiculously priced

