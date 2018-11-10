search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

Apple finds quality problems in some iPhone X and MacBook models

REUTERS
Published Nov 10, 2018, 9:26 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2018, 9:35 am IST
Apple iPhone X may experience touch issues due to a component failure.
Only a limited number of 128GB and 256GB solid-state drives in 13-inch MacBook Pro units sold between June 2017 and June 2018 were affected, Apple said.
 Only a limited number of 128GB and 256GB solid-state drives in 13-inch MacBook Pro units sold between June 2017 and June 2018 were affected, Apple said.

Apple Inc said on Friday it had found some issues affecting some of its iPhone X and 13-inch MacBook pro products and said the company would fix them free of charge.

The repair offers are the latest in a string of product quality problems over the past year even as Apple has raised prices for most of its laptops, tablets and phones to new heights. Its top-end iPhones now sell for as much as $1,449 and its best iPad goes for as much as $1,899.

 

Apple said displays on iPhone X, which came out in 2017 with a starting price of $999, may experience touch issues due to a component failure, adding it would replace those parts for free. The company said it only affects the original iPhone X, which has been superseded by the iPhone XS and XR released this autumn.

The screens on affected phones may not respond correctly to touch or it could react even without being touched, the Cupertino, California-based company said.

For the 13-inch MacBook Pro computers, it said an issue may result in data loss and failure of the storage drive. Apple said it would service those affected drives.

Only a limited number of 128GB and 256GB solid-state drives in 13-inch MacBook Pro units sold between June 2017 and June 2018 were affected, Apple said on its website.

Last year, Apple began a massive battery replacement program after it conceded that a software update intended to help some iPhone models deal with aging batteries slowed down the performance of the phones. The battery imbroglio resulted in inquires from US lawmakers.

In June, Apple said it would offer free replacements for the keyboards in some MacBook and MacBook Pro models. The keyboards, which Apple introduced in laptops starting in 2015, had generated complaints on social media for how much noise they made while typing and for malfunctioning unexpectedly. Apple changed the design of the keyboard this year, adding a layer of silicone underneath the keys.

...
Tags: apple, macbook, iphone, production




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China will have robot news readers ahead

The anchor, modeled on real-life Chinese news reader Qiu Hao and sporting a black suit and red tie, is part of a major push by China to advance its prowess in AI technology, from surveillance equipment to self-driving cars.
 

Twitter cuts suspect users from follower counts again, blames bug

The company made Friday’s move without an announcement. Pop star Katy Perry lost about 861,000 followers, according to social measurement firm Social Blade. Twitter’s own account lost 2.4 million followers.
 

Amazon strikes deal with Apple to sell iPhones, iPads

The deal underscores how top brands such as Apple and Nike Inc, which long resisted distributing products via Amazon, are increasingly turning to the e-commerce site because it has become a critical channel for reaching customers. Amazon has taken a harder line on counterfeit goods as well.
 

OnePlus 6T review: The flagship killer gets a face lift

Similar to the OnePlus 6, the 6T also offers a robust and speedy performance.
 

Most middle-aged Japanese men commit suicide on Mondays before leaving for work

13 financial institutions in the country went bankrupt in 1995 explaining why the spike in suicides started that year (Photo: AFP)
 

Did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just get their marriage licence registered?

Nick and Priyanka
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mobiles and Tabs

Google advises dark theme for apps to maximise power efficiency

Google is urging developers to use darker colours in their apps so as to reduce the power strain on smartphones.

iPhone XR to get long-press Haptic Touch for notifications

The iOS 12.1.1 beta brings long press gestures for viewing the content of a notification on the lock screen.

OnePlus 6T review: The flagship killer gets a face lift

Similar to the OnePlus 6, the 6T also offers a robust and speedy performance.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 gets ready for Android Pie

The Note 9 sports a bigger 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with curved edges to the side.

Hold on! Cheaper midrange Google phones could be on the horizon

Bonito will be based on a Snapdragon 710 SoC while Sargo will be using one of the newer Snapdragon 600 series chips as its brains. (Representational Photo: Pixel 3 XL)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham