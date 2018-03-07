search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

Apple to kill notch with new display design for next iPhone

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 7, 2018, 9:14 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2018, 9:14 pm IST
A Korean website says “Apple decided to get rid of notch design starting from 2019 models and is in discussions with relevant companies.”
Apple iPhone X with Face ID embedded in the Notch.
 Apple iPhone X with Face ID embedded in the Notch.

Surprising reports have been surfacing on the Korean website lately. It states that Apple is planning to ditch the most controversial ‘notch’ of its recent iPhone X for the upcoming iPhones in 2019 (the same company which pushed the consumers to “embrace the notch”) It also says that Apple is planning to completely redesign the display by removing the ‘notch” (which is also being implemented by other Android manufacturers like Asus and Oppo as well).

According to ETNews, a Korean website says “Apple decided to get rid of notch design starting from 2019 models and is having discussions with relevant companies.” said an industry representative. “It seems that Apple is planning to implement full-screen that is more complete in its new iPhones.”

 

However, the report didn’t confirm about the details of how Apple is going to tackle by ditching this ‘notch’ as the outright Face ID tech including front camera and other respective sensors are embedded in it. The report also speculates that Apple is trying an alternative of embedding the Face ID in the display instead of an annoying notch.

”Suppliers are interested in how Apple will be able to place receiver, front-camera, and Face ID feature and implement full-screen at the same time. Some display industries think that Apple will either drill holes into OLED panels or use BM (Black Matrix) area within displays,” mentioned in the report.

Apple’s biggest contender Samsung already has a patent for drilling holes in the display while Apple also does have patents, which can also be embedded in the display.

Keep in mind that Apple is rumoured to be producing three iPhones this year, in which all the phones are supposed to have a notch with the Face ID feature as well.

Trusting the source and if these rumours are believed to be true, we can expect the future displays from Apple and other rivals like Samsung to have zero bezels with glowing full OLED screens in the front. So, are you up for it?

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: apple, iphone, iphone x




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi 5 teased for India, expected to launch on 14 March

The Redmi 5 is essentially an upgrade to the Redmi 4 from 2017 with all the modern elements. (Photo: Redmi 5 from China)
 

Holiday declared for Telangana women staff on March 8

Telangana govt has declared a special casual leave to all women employees in the state on Thursday. ()
 

GTA 6 rumoured to have a female protagonist in Vice City, could launch in 2022

The worlds of GTA have always shown a sarcastic approach to the society from men’s perspective. (Representative Photo: GTA 5, courtesy: Rockstar Games)
 

This man’s old iPhone 6s works like new after battery replacement

The cost of replacing the battery on an old iPhone will cost up to Rs 2,600 for Indian users, which is comparatively much cheaper than going for a brand new unit.
 

Buying a new TV? Read this first

Screen size is one of the biggest deciding factors while opting for the TV.
 

Greek man left confused and unable to speak after being bitten by his cat

Cat bites can be damaging through infections and may lead to permanent disabilities (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mobiles and Tabs

This man’s old iPhone 6s works like new after battery replacement

The cost of replacing the battery on an old iPhone will cost up to Rs 2,600 for Indian users, which is comparatively much cheaper than going for a brand new unit.

Google Lens rolling out to all Android phones

Google introduced its Lens feature at Google I/O event, last year.

Xiaomi halts Cash on Delivery option for Redmi Note 5 Pro: Here's why

The Redmi Note 5 Pro, it comes with a price tag of Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM, while the 6GB RAM version will costs Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro reportedly hit with a headphone issue

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is a affordable mid range phone and offers a good value for money.

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ hands-on: Benchmark redefined

At first glance, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ seem to one of the best smartphones money can buy for this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham