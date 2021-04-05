Technology Mobiles and Tabs 05 Apr 2021 LG to exit loss-maki ...
Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

LG to exit loss-making mobile phone business worldwide

PTI
Published Apr 5, 2021, 1:26 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2021, 1:26 pm IST
LG was once the third-largest mobile phone maker but has lost market share to Chinese and other competitors
The logo of LG Electronics is seen on the back side of LG Velvet smartphone displayed at a telecom shop in Seoul on April 5, 2021. (AFP)
 The logo of LG Electronics is seen on the back side of LG Velvet smartphone displayed at a telecom shop in Seoul on April 5, 2021. (AFP)

Seoul: South Korean electronics maker LG said Monday it is getting out of its loss-making mobile phone business to focus on electric vehicle components, robotics, artificial intelligence and other products and services.

LG's board approved the shift in strategy and the company expects to fully exit the mobile phone business by the end of July, it said in a statement.

 

LG was once the third-largest mobile phone maker but has lost market share to Chinese and other competitors.

It was still No. 3 in North America, with a 13% market share behind Apple's 39% and Samsung's 30% as of the third-quarter of 2020, according to Counterpoint Technology Market Research.

LG earlier said it was assessing its strategy as it reported that its sales rose 5% from a year earlier in the last quarter of 2020 but profitability declined do to sluggish sales of premium products.

The company said it was selling its phone inventory and would continue to provide services and support for various periods of time depending on where they are sold.

 

Details related to jobs would be decided at the local level," it said.

The company's shares fell 2.5% on Monday.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: lg phones, south korea


Latest From Technology

Dr Sivan said the S-TIC would provide opportunities for final year graduate and postgraduate students and research scholars as entrepreneurs. — DC file photo

ISRO signs bilateral MoU with 4 institutes to set up space tech incubation centres

Twitter had already banned some COVID-related misinformation in December, including falsehoods about how the virus spreads, whether masks are effective and the risk of infection and death. (AFP)

Twitter cracks down on COVID vaccine misinformation

The Unctad report finds that a few developing nations are exhibiting stronger capabilities to use, adopt and adapt frontier technologies than their per capita GDPs would suggest. (Representational image)

India top over-performer in frontier technologies

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (Twitter@satyanadella)

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella bats for global regulation on privacy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mobiles and Tabs

Apple iPhone 9 could be announced next month

The purported iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 as some leaks have indicated, is said to mimic the design language of iPhone 8.

OnePlus, Realme, Huawei, Oppo extend warranty on phones, wearables amid lockdown

In addition, Huawei is also offering VIP Customer Services for its Huawei Watch GT and Huawei Watch GT2 users. It will pick-up and drop devices that need replacement, at your doorstep.

The Monster unleashed; iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 launched at Rs 36,990

iQOO 3 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 865, which is a 7nm chipset and is equipped with the A77 architecture which can handle the most demanding tasks with great ease.

Samsung has just launched a successor to one of its best handsets of 2019

Samsung Launches the #MegaMonster Galaxy M31 in India.

Realme seeks UP government nod to resume production in red zone Greater Noida factory

Realme has started sales of its smartphones and accessories on realme.com, Flipkart, and Amazon.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham