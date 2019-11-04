New Moto Razr leaks reveal the clamshell design, but mediocre specs

The pictures also reveal that the phone will have a single camera on the exterior and a physical button below the primary foldable screen.

The new Moto Razr has been ruling the hype train throughout the smartphone world, bringing to life one of the most iconic designs of an era long gone seems a thrilling idea and the Razr 2019 is the manifestation of it.

Now, we’re about a week away from an official unveiling of the phone and leaks that reveal the design of the phone have been flying in time and time again. The most eye-catching part of the design is the new clamshell body with a folding touch screen.

Trusted leaker Evan Blass helped us with some new images this morning and then we had more images coming from Mobielkopen.

However, as great as the device looks, don’t expect a high set of specs under the hood of the new Razr. Developers from XDA revealed that the phone could feature a Snapdragon 710 chipset with a 4GB+64GB or a 6GB+128GB configuration. This will be powered by a rather small 2730mAh battery. The screen itself will be a tall 6.2-inch OLED panel. A secondary 800x600 screen on the outside will have limited use.

The pictures also reveal that the phone will have a single camera on the exterior and a physical button below the primary foldable screen. The Razr is apparently going to be priced somewhere around USD 1500 and while it still is the cheapest foldable smartphone out there, how people will react to the big price tag with mediocre specs remains to be seen.

