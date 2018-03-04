search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

WhatsApp: Now you can delete the accidentally sent message after an hour

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 4, 2018, 9:09 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2018, 9:19 pm IST
The latest beta build suggests that a user can delete the sent message after 4,096 seconds (an hour approx) instead of 7-minutes time limit.
WhatsApp has 1.2 Billion subscriber base globally.
 WhatsApp has 1.2 Billion subscriber base globally.

WhatsApp has added an option to delete messages sent to contacts within a span of 7 minutes after the message being sent (this is similar to Google’s Undo Mail feature) not long ago. This message deletion featured worked for deleting to everyone in the contacts/group chats or just for the sender as well.

In addition to this, the company might be considering to extend this time limit of deleting an accidental message to 4,096 seconds, which is approximately 68 minutes after the message being sent. Reported by WABetaInfo, the beta build of this WhatsApp app (build number 2.18.69) enables this feature. This is basically an extension up to an hour from the initial 7-minutes to the already implemented feature. This feature will be initially rolled out Android users, which later can be added for iOS and Windows users as well depending on the receiving factor.

 

whatsappPhoto: WABetaInfo

Furthermore, this beta build also suggests a modified icon for soon to implemented sticker feature along with the existing emojis. These betas of this Facebook-owned WhatsApp also brings new features such as locked recording, where it locks the voice message record button while recording. These recent beta builds also featured ‘Forwarded Message Label’ (which can label the message sent to the user, whether the message received was actually a forwarded message).

These newly added features including Stickers might get to the 1.2 Billion users all over the world sometime soon, this year.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on FacebookTwitter.

Tags: facebook, whatsapp, social media, messaging




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi could launch this 40-inch TV in India on March 7 for Rs 17,000

Ahead of that launch, a listing on the Mi.com/in website has revealed that the company might unveil a 43-inch Mi TV 4C in the country.
 

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S new teaser video reveals more

The new phablet will join the company of the Sony Xperia XZ2 phones, the US versions of the Galaxy S9 and the Asus Zenfone 5Z flagship.
 

Oscars 2018: Fun facts about this year's nominees

The Oscars take place this Sunday. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Jordan skate park puts smile on faces of refugee children

This park has become a breath of fresh air for young refugees from Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Palestine. (Photo: AFP)
 

Instagram soon to feature voice and video calling

Instagram has a subscriber base of 800 Million.
 

Pregnant woman fined for walking the wrong by Paris metro way sparks outrage

The Paris metro operator RATP stood by the penalty (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mobiles and Tabs

Dialog plans to supply chips to Apple through 2020, says CEO

Dialog Semiconductor PLC is a UK-based manufacturer of semiconductor based system solutions.

Instagram soon to feature voice and video calling

Instagram has a subscriber base of 800 Million.

Apple to launch cheaper variant MacBook Air later this year

Apple MacBook Air is currently priced at $999 (approximately Rs 65,000).

Android P Preview to unveil this month

Google's I/O is scheduled for May 8th, 2018 in Mountain View, CA.

Galaxy S9 loses out to iPhone X, iPhone 7, SD845-powered devices: Report

Samsung’s Exynos chipsets have always been know to extract maximum performance from the hardware as Samsung optimises its own hardware and software better than Snapdragon versions of the flagship S-series smartphones.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham