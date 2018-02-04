search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

Now sign-in to all apps with your Apple ID

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 4, 2018, 6:07 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2018, 6:34 pm IST
Apple to bring this single sign-in feature in the upcoming iOS 11.3, which releases in the Fall.
Apple released iOS 11.3 beta update last week bringing new features.
 Apple released iOS 11.3 beta update last week bringing new features.

Apple has released iOS 11.3 beta last week, which featured a couple of features that include parents Face ID authentication for a purchase of kid’s applications and Apple Books overhaul. Now 9to5mac has looked into a new feature in this beta version – a single sign-in service similar to Apple TV Sign-On feature.

The code in the iOS 11.3 beta suggests a feature called SecureChannel, which might be a web service feature that helps users log in to third-party applications using iCloud ID. It sounds like a password manager but it isn’t, basically, this service takes iCloud details of the user, like email address and password and replaces the third-party’s applications’ login details. Hence, this makes a single sign-on authentication.

 

This feature had already been implemented in the Apple tvOS in which user, after signing into the iCloud account gets access to other applications as well.

This iOS beta also displays a QR code feature, which prompts before logging into any particular website. The functioning of this feature is yet to be known. iOS 11.3 also features using iPad apps on the iMac seamlessly.

Tags: apple, iphone, ios




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pride 2018: Queer farmer, priest among thousands out to champion LGBTQ rights for all

Every year, supporters and members of the LGBTQ community take to the streets of Mumbai to fight for their basic civil rights. (All photos/gifs: Alfea Jamal)
 

Inside China’s loneliness: Sexbots want to be called 'baby,' turn on dishwasher

The company makes 400 custom dolls per month, up from 10 in 2009. It began research into sexbots in mid-2016 and now employs 120 people. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman reveals how she saved her dying son by secretly giving him cannabis

Now Callie is actively campaigning for legalisation of cannabis to be used as a medicine (Photo: AFP)
 

51-year-old almost dies after drinking 25 cans of energy drinks in just 6 hours

He says the drinks are bad as drugs and should not be sold as they nearly killed him (Photo: AFP)
 

Female Indian scientist on mission to educate women about menstrual health

Female Indian scientist on mission to educate women about menstrual health. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why Apple is offering free iPhone repairs

If a customer has already paid, they might receive reimbursement for the repair cost.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mobiles and Tabs

Oppo A71s to debut with face unlock feature in India

The report states that the handset will come with a price tag of Rs 9,990 in India.

Here's why Apple is offering free iPhone repairs

If a customer has already paid, they might receive reimbursement for the repair cost.

Huawei to unveil P20 with triple-lens rear camera setup in March

However, it is not known whether the phone will be labelled as P11 or P20.

Google to use Machine Learning to anticipate flights

This Google Flight app uses previous flight histories combined with machine learning algorithms to predict any delay of a flight.

iPhone X: Best-seller in China in 2017

Despite of its high price, iPhone X recorded terrific sales in Europe, Japan, Australia, and the United States as well.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham