Now sign-in to all apps with your Apple ID

Apple has released iOS 11.3 beta last week, which featured a couple of features that include parents Face ID authentication for a purchase of kid’s applications and Apple Books overhaul. Now 9to5mac has looked into a new feature in this beta version – a single sign-in service similar to Apple TV Sign-On feature.

The code in the iOS 11.3 beta suggests a feature called SecureChannel, which might be a web service feature that helps users log in to third-party applications using iCloud ID. It sounds like a password manager but it isn’t, basically, this service takes iCloud details of the user, like email address and password and replaces the third-party’s applications’ login details. Hence, this makes a single sign-on authentication.

This feature had already been implemented in the Apple tvOS in which user, after signing into the iCloud account gets access to other applications as well.

This iOS beta also displays a QR code feature, which prompts before logging into any particular website. The functioning of this feature is yet to be known. iOS 11.3 also features using iPad apps on the iMac seamlessly.