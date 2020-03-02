Technology Mobiles and Tabs 02 Mar 2020 Wi-fi connectivity i ...
Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

Wi-fi connectivity in flights soon

PTI
Published Mar 2, 2020, 3:00 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2020, 3:00 pm IST
New official notification from central government permits use of Wi-Fi on flights
The Pilot-in-Command can now provide Wi-Fi for passengers on board (PTI Photo)
 The Pilot-in-Command can now provide Wi-Fi for passengers on board (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The central government on Monday permitted airlines operating in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services to passengers, according to an official notification.

“The Pilot-in-Command may permit the access of Internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight, through Wi-Fi on board, when laptop, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, e-reader or a point of sale device is used in flight mode or airplane mode,” the notification stated.

 

While taking the delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 aircraft at Everett on last Friday, Vistara CEO Leslie Thng had told reporters that it would be the first plane in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: vistara airlines, leslie thng, internet on flights, wi-fi connectivity in flights, central government of india, boeing 787-9 aircraft
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Kashmir journalists protest denial of internet

Latest From Technology

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

The GDC brings together programmers, artists, producers, game designers, audio professionals, and business leaders (Photo | GDC)

Coronavirus effect: Game Developers Conference cancelled

Trai Chairman R S Sharma claimed that telecom tower infrastructure posed no health hazards, and urged people to allow cell phone towers to be installed in on their properties. (Photo | Pexels)

Free voice calls no excuse for poor service: Trai chief pulls up telecom operators

Samsung says its flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra will change photography. But only if it improved its image processing algorithm. (Photo | Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review: Expectation – Iron Man, Reality – The Hulk



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mobiles and Tabs

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review: Expectation – Iron Man, Reality – The Hulk

Samsung says its flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra will change photography. But only if it improved its image processing algorithm. (Photo | Samsung)

Vivo releases Apex 2020 concept phone with edgeless display, Gimbal camera

The concept phone features a 120-degree FullView Edgeless Display with an in-display front camera for selfies.

Apple iPhone XR became top-selling model globally for 2019

Apple captured six places in the top ten list.

Flagship A-Series Galaxy A71 goes on sale in India today at Rs 29,999

Galaxy A71 will be available in Prism Crush Silver, Blue and Black colours starting today.

Apple iPhone 9 could be announced next month

The purported iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 as some leaks have indicated, is said to mimic the design language of iPhone 8.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham