Microsoft Warns of Windows 11 Bug Preventing Security Updates

Microsoft has warned its users that a manually made Windows 11 installer media may contain a bug, which prevents new PC installs from receiving future security updates.

“When using media to install Windows 11, version 24H2, the device might remain in a state where it cannot accept further Windows security updates. This occurs only when the media is created to include the October 2024, or November 2024, security updates as part of the installation (these updates were released between October 8, 2024 and November 12, 2024),” the tech giant said.

The tech giant said that it occurs when utilizing media such as CD and USB to install Windows 11 24H2. “This issue does not occur for devices where the October 2024 security update or the November 2024 security updates are installed via Windows Update or the Microsoft Update Catalog website,” Microsoft said.



Microsoft suggested its users to use media to install Windows 11, version 24H2, includes the December 2024 monthly security update.

The tech giant said that they are working on a resolution and “will provide more information when it is available.”