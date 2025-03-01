Microsoft To Shut Down Video Calling Platform Skype in May 2025.

Microsoft is shutting down the iconic video calling platform Skype, which it bought almost 14 years ago.

The tech giant confirmed that Skype will remain available until May 5 and will focus on Microsoft Teams. Users will be able to log into Teams using their existing Skype accounts, the company said.

Founded in 2003, Skype relied on Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP), which made it a pioneer in making phone calls using the internet instead of landlines. In 2005, Skype added video calls after it was acquired by online retailer eBay.

In 2011, Microsoft bought Skype for $8.5 billion and in 2016 it had 300 million users but it fell to 36 million in 2023. Microsoft had redesigned Skype a couple of times and also integrated with products like Windows phones, which are now discontinued. The tech giant also added new features to Skype and also integrated Copilot AI last year.

Microsoft said that Skype users will be able to sign into Teams using their Skype credentials, starting today. “By logging in to Teams with a Skype account, chats and contacts will automatically appear in the app so you can quickly pick up where you left off,” said Microsoft in a blog post.

“During the transition period, Teams users can call and chat with Skype users and Skype users can do the same with Teams users. This helps ensure you can stay connected with everyone, regardless of the platform you’re using during this transition,” the company further said.

The tech giant will enable users to export their Skype data including chats, contacts, and call history, if they do not wish to shift to Teams.

Microsoft said that it will not offer paid Skype features to new customers, including Skype Credit and subscriptions that allow users to make and receive international and domestic calls whereas current Skype subscription users can continue to use the features until the end of their next renewal period.

After May 5, 2025, the Skype Dial Pad will be available to remaining paid users from the Skype web portal and within Teams, read the blog post.