Microsoft To Replace Remote Desktop App With New Windows App.

Microsoft said that it will no longer support the Remote Desktop app for Windows which is available through the Microsoft Store, starting from May 27, 2025.

The company said that if the user wants to use the Remote Desktop app to access Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box, they must transition to the Windows app instead.



However, this does not apply to the Remote Desktop client standalone installer, which can be downloaded and installed manually.

The new Windows app was launched in September and it includes unified access to multiple Windows services, including Cloud PCs and virtual desktops. It also features customizable home screens, multimonitor support, and dynamic display resolutions.

Connections to Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box via the Remote Desktop app from the Microsoft Store will be blocked after May 27, 2025, the company said in a blog post.

How to download it?

The users can download the Windows App from the Microsoft Store or from the official website. Microsoft recommends that Remote Desktop users use Remote Desktop Connection or RemoteApp and Desktop Connection if they are connecting to remote desktops from the Remote Desktop app.