Microsoft Says Azure Service Fine After Red Sea Cables Cut

Microsoft said it’s no longer detecting issues with its Azure cloud platform after multiple international cables in the Red Sea were cut.

The company earlier advised that clients may experience increased latency, and that traffic traversing through the Middle East that originated or ended in Asia or Europe was being affected, according to a status update posted online. Microsoft said its engineering teams were working to mitigate the situation. The notice didn’t say how the cables were severed.

“Undersea fiber cuts can take time to repair, as such we will continuously monitor, rebalance, and optimize routing to reduce customer impact in the meantime,” Microsoft said earlier.

The Red Sea is a critical telecommunications route, connecting Europe to Africa and Asia via Egypt. Repairing subsea cables in the area can prove to be difficult, particularly since Yemen’s Houthis continue to attack vessels in the area.