Microsoft Confirms Next-Gen Xbox Console in Partnership With AMD

Microsoft has confirmed that it is working on a next-generation Xbox console in partnership with AMD, which won’t be “locked to a single store or tied to a single device”.

This means gamers will no longer be limited to buying, downloading, and installing games only from Microsoft’s store. Instead, they’ll be able to access other platforms like Steam, enabling greater flexibility and choice.

“This is all about building a gaming platform that’s always with you, so you can play the games you want, across devices, anywhere you want—delivering an Xbox experience not locked to a single store or tied to one device,” said Xbox President Sarah Bond in a minute-long video posted on YouTube. She added that they are “working closely with the Windows team to ensure that Windows is the number one platform for gaming.”

Bond confirmed that Microsoft has established a “strategic multi-year partnership” with AMD to co-engineer silicon across a range of devices, including the upcoming Xbox console.“I am thrilled to share that we’ve established a strategic multi-year partnership with AMD to co-engineer silicon across a portfolio of devices, including our next-generation Xbox consoles—both in your living room and in your hands,” Bond said.