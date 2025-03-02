 Top
Microsoft 365 Global Outage Affects Outlook, Teams, and More; Issue Resolved

DC Web Desk
2 March 2025 11:21 AM IST

The tech giant also confirmed that apart from Outlook, other services including Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, and Azure were also impacted

Microsoft 365 Global Outage Affects Outlook, Teams, and More.
Thousands of Microsoft 365 users reported experiencing issues with the product, particularly with Outlook emails, early on Sunday morning.
However, Microsoft said that the issue was resolved and it is investigating the issue. The tech giant also confirmed that apart from Outlook, other services including Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, and Azure were also impacted.
Microsoft further said that they have identified the potential cause for the disruption and reverted the suspected code to “alleviate impact.”
“We’re reviewing available telemetry and customer-provided logs to understand the impact. We’ve confirmed this issue is impacting various Microsoft 365 services…following our reversion of the problematic code change, we’ve monitored service telemetry and worked with previously impacted users to confirm that service is restored,” said Microsoft in a post on X.
According to DownDetector, which tracks outages, around 37,000 users reported the issue. The outage reports for Microsoft 365, particularly Outlook, peaked at 2:30 a.m. IST.
Microsoft Outlook users have been experiencing difficulties accessing their accounts in recent weeks. In November 2024, Microsoft Outlook and Teams services were down for over 24 hours.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
