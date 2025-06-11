Meta’s Threads To Introduce Direct Messaging Feature.

Meta-owned Threads is set to introduce a direct message (DM) feature, enabling users to message each other without switching to the Instagram messaging platform.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Threads will begin testing the DM feature this week in Hong Kong, Thailand, and Argentina, with plans to expand to more countries soon.

As part of the test, users in the three countries will get a dedicated inbox for direct messages within the app. The inbox can be accessed by tapping the new envelope icon located at the bottom of the screen.

Currently, Threads users must switch to Instagram to send direct messages. The new feature eliminates the need for that, offering a X-like messaging experience within Threads itself.

Instagram and Threads remain interconnected, requiring users to log in with their Instagram credentials to create a Threads account.

Meta launched Threads in 2023 as a competitor to Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter), and it quickly attracted a large user base. Threads now boasts over 350 million monthly active users.