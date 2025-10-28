Meta's Threads Launches 'Ghost Posts' That Disappear After 24 Hours

Meta has introduced a new feature called “ghost posts” on its Threads app, that automatically archives a post 24 hours after being uploaded.

The feature is similar to “stories” on Meta’s Facebook and Instagram. It aims to boost usage and expand options for users to share posts on the Threads app.

“Threads posts that automatically archive after 24 hours, so you can share unfiltered thoughts and fresh takes without the pressure of permanence or polish,” Meta said.

The replies to ghost posts will be sent to users’ inbox and does not allow other users to see who has liked and replied to the post.

To create a ghost post, users need to toggle the ghost icon in the post creation menu and the chat will appear as grey chat bubble, distinguishing them from the regular posts.

Threads, launched in 2023, currently has over 400 million active users.